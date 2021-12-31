Rihanna raises the temperature with an incredible photoshoot

The festive seasons fill anyone with nostalgia, whether for what they have experienced, for those who are and those who are not. Rihanna was not left out and remembered one of her cousins, who was the fatal victim of a shooting years ago. The singer was invaded by the feelings it brings to remembering her cousin Tavon, who was murdered four years ago on Christmas Eve.

Rihanna He chose in 2017 to make the sad news known through his social networks, where he received the support of all his fans. I can’t believe it was last night that I held you in my arms! I never thought it would be the last time you would feel the heat in your body! I love you always man! #endgunviolence ”, he wrote then on his Instagram that he also used to ask for an end to gun violence.

“I miss you and that smile, cousin,” he wrote Rihanna in the caption, sharing her sadness with the 114 million people who follow her on Instagram. After four years, the singer from Barbados continues to remember her relative who left them at the age of 21.

Not everything is sadness and desolation for Robyn Rihanna Fenty, which also uses its Instagram to be radiant. The chosen location was under a sliding door to her home, where the 33-year-old Barbense singer wears bright purple ball gowns, sandals and makeup that make her look glamorous.

Rihanna posing. Source: Instagram Rihanna

The Instagram photo of the interpreter has not been on the platform for half a day and has already exceeded 2 million likes and has comments from her fans and from the fan club pages of other celebrities, as well as celebrities who follow her.