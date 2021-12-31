Rihanna Named ‘National Hero’ in Newly Released Republic of Barbados

Just launched the youngest republic in the world, Barbados, the nation’s most famous citizen has been officially declared a “national hero,” Rihanna. The singer thus joins the roster of ten fellow citizens designated national heroes by the Caribbean island, who this Tuesday, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of their dependence, has disassociated themselves from the British Crown.

In the celebration, after a 21-gun salute, the jurist, lawyer, governor and until now representative of Queen Elizabeth II in Barbados, Sandra Mason, was proclaimed as the first president, elected by Charles of England Representing Isabel II, who could be seen chatting for a few minutes with the musical star.

Mia mottley, elected Prime Minister expressed in front of the crowd that the singer has instilled “imagination into the world through the search for excellence with her creativity, her discipline and, above all, her extraordinary commitment to her native land.” “On behalf of a grateful nation and an even prouder people, We honor you with the designation of Barbados National Hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty”, She added, inviting the star to join her in front of the stage. “That you continue to shine like a diamond and that you bring honor to your nation with your works, with your actions and that you make merits wherever you go,” Mia concluded.

It is not the first time that the now Republic has recognized the role of the singer as an ambassador for the island. In 2017, the avenue Westbury New Road, street where the artist was born, changed her name to Rihanna drive, time after having been awarded the title of extraordinary ambassador, entrusting him with the promotion of tourism and education.

Goodbye to the colony. Barbados becomes a republic and no longer has Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. It happens to be the newest country on the planet. Singer Rihanna, who was born here, was declared a national hero by the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/2lUcHCnXjE – LaHistoria (@lahistoriaec) November 30, 2021

Coinciding with the World hiv day, It is worth remembering when in 2016 Rihanna and Enrique from England, in the meeting of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Barbados, participated in conducting HIV tests to raise awareness about the importance of preventing the disease in that area.

Barbados says goodbye to Elizabeth II and becomes a Republic

It was 1834 when the British Empire, after more than 200 years of coexistence on the Caribbean island, decided to abolish slavery. “The Queen has come from England to give us freedom” were the words that were sung by around 70,000 Barbadians of African origin after the decision. But Barbados has been a constant change in the writing of its history. In 1951 they managed to progress towards a democratic government, establishing universal suffrage, and 10 years later, in 1961, the island reached the autoninternal omia and 5 years later, in the midnight on November 30, saluted independence, although he remained a member of the Commonwealth (Community of Nations) and chose the parliamentary and constitutional monarchy as the form of Government. Elizabeth II continued as head of state of the jewel in the crown of the British overseas dominions.

Now, after 55 years of independence, Barbados has been named a Republic, proclaiming itself the youngest republic in the world.

Barbadian activist David Denny says Prince Charles should not have been invited as a guest of honor to tonight’s ceremony removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state in Barbados. Instead, “let us ask the Royal Family to apologize for what happened during slavery.” pic.twitter.com/cm7iGqLjS4 – Thomas Daigle (@thomasdaigle) November 29, 2021

Barbados, one of the most British Caribbean islands, was cemented by the tears and sweat of the labor of thousands of African slaves. Therefore, for the activist David denny, Secretary General of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, the Prince of Wales’s attendance was insulting: “The royal family benefited from slavery in Barbados. The visit of Carlos of England is an insult and I am very irritated ». «It is not only money that we demand. We demand apologies and concrete help, because reparation is necessary to transform our society »

At the recent Climate Change Summit (COP26) held in Glasgow, Charles of England already described the role of his country in the slave trade as an “atrocity”, although he never admitted the direct benefit of this practice on the royal family.

The insurer Lloyd’s or the brewery Greene king, whose founders owned a multitude of plantations in the Caribbean, have offered their apologies and consequently, have contributed a tofinancial aid to organizations that promote diversity and inclusion.