Rihanna and Dua Lipa copy the way to viralize this Christmas

The Christmas festivities are the propitious time to recall childhood memories, since nostalgia for previous years is alwaystpresent at the end of a new year. For this reason, various artists have turned to their childhood photos to offer their fans their best wishes in an emotional Christmas message.

One of the celebrities who chose to post a photo from her childhood was billionaire Rihanna. The interpreter of “Love on the Brain” chose a tender photo where she appears sitting on the lap of Santa Claus. The young Rihanna appears in an orange t-shirt and iconic jeans from the 90’s, while smiling at the camera showing her joy, being in the company of one of the most iconic characters of Christmas. The artist has not left any message in her publication, but it can be assumed that her fans liked it, since she already has more than 4.5 million “likes” and thousands of congratulatory comments, including that of the official account of her lingerie brand “Savage X Fenty” who commented: “MerRih Xmas”, making a pun on Rihanna’s name.

Unlike Rihanna, who was very comfortable in the company of Santa Claus, the singer Dua Lipa also published an image of her childhood with the famous inhabitant of the North Pole, with the difference that little Dua did not like the presence very much of the bearded man, since his face shows a bit of displeasure. The “Break My Heart” interpreter did publish a message to all her fans regarding the Christmas season: “Merry Christmas and happy holidays. The holidays can be a difficult time, so be sure to check if your loved ones may be having it alone, those suffering a loss, or those who are away from family and friends this year. Sending love and healing ”, the singer shared on her social networks. At the moment, the publication already has more than 1.4 million ‘likes’ and a large number of love comments from its fans and some celebrities, who have been touched by seeing little Dua pouting at Santa Claus.

Another celebrity who decided to rummage through the trunk of memories was Shawn Mendes. Camila Cabello’s ex published a photograph of her childhood on her Instagram account, while posing with Christmas gifts that were next to the tree. The tender photograph has almost three million “likes” from its fans. “Merry Christmas from my little me”, along with two heart emojis, was the message that the interpreter of “Treat you Better” published next to his photo. In the image you can see a young Shawn wearing a Harry Potter pajamas, while holding one of his gifts: a soccer ball.

These three artists have wanted to share the illusion of Christmas from the perspective of childhood to give a message of love to all their followers.