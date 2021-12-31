Ricardo La Volpe could be wanted in Honduras

Away from the benches, Ricardo La Volpe could go back to the benches. The Argentine coach is wanted by a club, just like Ruben Omar Romano, two old acquaintances of the Liga BBVA MX.

The latest team of La Volpe was the Toluca. The ‘Bigotón’ had a bittersweet stage with the Red Devils but then he decided to put an end to his coaching career. However, it would only be a pause if his return takes place.

A club in Honduras looks for La Volpe

According to information from Diary Ten of Honduras, the Olympia from Honduras He is looking for a coach and has turned to see two old acquaintances of Mexican soccer. Argentines but in the end, with more history within the League BBVA MX.

Until a few weeks ago Pedro Troglio He was the coach of the Honduran team but he went to Argentina to take the reins of the San Lorenzo. That is why the Olympia I would offer the job to Ricardo La Volpe, mainly because of the experience he has.

Apart from his passage through the Costa Rica selection, some clubs in Argentina and Pyramids FC in Egypt, practically all Ricardo La Volpe’s experience has been in Mexican soccer. He has gone through teams such as Oaxtepec, Atlante, Querétaro, Atlas, Toluca, among other franchises.

The other Olympia candidates

The same source points out that Ricardo La Volpe is one of the options that the Olympia. Next to him are Ruben Omar Romano, who led the Atlas in 2018, in addition to Angel David Comizzo, remembered for his time as a footballer in the Liga BBVA MX Y Luis Islas, who was an assistant to Diego Armando Maradona when he led the Dorados de Sinaloa. We will have to wait if the Mustache returns or not to the benches.

