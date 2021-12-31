René Guerrero forged his character as a fighter in the field

René Guerrero has more than a decade as an Olympic wrestling coach in the Sports Federation of Azuay. He always thanks life and God for having enjoyed his childhood in Marianza, a neighborhood of the Sayausí parish, in the Northeast of Cuenca, near the Cajas National Park.

Lashing calves, fetching milk, gathering grass, carrying firewood, plowing the corn fields, changing wire poles, helping grandmother with chores, going fishing in the river, were some of the tasks that she carried out alongside primary and secondary studies.

He is sure that the work in the field forged his character and formed an athletic body that helped him to triumph in the Olympic fight. He started in sports at the age of 14 after attending a convocation at the Octavio Cordero Palacios school.

His family always had an attachment to combat sports and weights. On television they were watching the fights of the cachascán, the crazy fight; and they watched the movies of Sylvester Stallone (Rocky Balboa), Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He retired from highly competitive sport in 2001 after representing the country for nearly a decade. In 2004 he began to work as a coach in the Azuay Sports Federation after carrying out courier work.

His wife Fernanda Vásquez, a flower merchant, supported him so that at the age of 32 he entered the University and obtained a degree in Physical Culture. His sons Santiago, Renato and Esteban practiced swimming and soccer, but they also opted for wrestling.

René, 47, confesses that he was born in an evangelical Christian home. He could not go to a party because it was a sin, however, he was quite attracted to music, especially Latin and classic rock. At that time, Illegales, Hombres G, Guns N ‘Roses, Metálica, etc. were playing loudly.

“My father would leave us on the radio so that we could listen to a Christian program for children only at the HCJB La Voz de Los Andes, in Quito. Obviously they were good programs, they gave Ecuadorian music, but when my father went out, I would listen to rock ”.

Just by seeing different bands, he learned to play the drums. Today it is one of his favorite hobbies along with going fishing, talking about politics and singing at karaoke, even though “my wife tells me: you sing ugly”. (BST) – (D)

Some of his achievements.