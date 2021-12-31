Reese Witherspoon’s feminist empire built on movies, series and many books

Reese Witherspoon apart from being one of the actresses of the moment is a great businesswoman. She is the owner of Hello sunshine one of the companies, which according to Time, is among the 100 most influential in the world.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the premiere of A very legal blonde, a film that she starred in and that catapulted her to fame as a teenager. During his youth he had quite a few successful roles, especially in romantic comedies. But when she reached a certain age they stopped calling her.

Witherspoon realized the terrible problem women have in society and focused all his strength and resources on changing it. That is why he founded a company that revolved around gender equality and his fundamental pillar would be his reading club.

Reese Witherspoon at last Oscars gala POOL / Reuters

Reading has always been the great passion of the actress. He began by carefully selecting each book, all written by women. To date there are 54 titles and entering this list is a milestone. There are bookstores that have shelves dedicated only to the collection and 30 of those selected have made it to the best-seller list after appearing in your club.

But although this is its arrowhead, the audiovisual content company has many more edges, films, series, podcasts … An entire audiovisual framework around the same theme, feminism.

Among his most recognized works are the adaptations of some books. It is associated with large production companies with whom I have made series with great international success such as Big Little Lies or Little Fires Everywhere, in addition to movies like Wild soul or Lost.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, enemies in ‘Little Fires Everywhere’. Third parties

It was not an easy road, his first productions did not come to fruition due to his lack of time. According to account in Times, is when he hires Sarah Harden and appoints her CEO of his company. Sarah was already a respected businesswoman and comes in to lead a project with great ambition.

“It is not about changing the world for white, we seek to raise intersectional voices” stated Harden in her interview with Time. Its purpose is to create a transversal project that gives voice and benefits to all types of women. “I want many women to earn a lot of money,” said Witherspoon about his goals.

Reese Witherspoon showing one of her selected books Other sources

The actress has a great story behind, as she has been able to tell, the success marked her from a very young age and she had to face the challenge of managing to be the focus of attention and reject her privacy. She has also confessed to having received sexual abuse as a child and mistreatment by a former partner.

She still feels quite lucky as the media has never been particularly cruel to her. “What would have happened if the media had decided that I was something else? I would be at a very different point. I would like to say that this has been thanks to my decisions, or what I have chosen in my career, but I think it is quite arbitrary That is a little shit, “he declared.