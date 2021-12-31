Recommendations and favorites of the Espinof team
END. Sometimes it seems that the year has passed too quickly, others that it has been excessively hard to get here. The truth is that 2021 fades to make way for 2022, between uncertainty and illusion, with the telephone always at hand and waiting for the nearest plate of food, comfortable with a certainty: art will continue to brighten our lives. We have already said it here: 2021 has been a fabulous movie year.
The best films of 2021 according to Espinof
After our selection of series, here is the list of the great films of the year according to Espinof. As you already know from other occasions, the titles come from the TOP 10 that we make the editors and regular collaborators of this website. And we have taken into account the premieres in Spain, hence there are productions from 2020 or some are missing from this year. Below you can consult the TOP 10 individuals of each of which we have participated; the definitive list with the best cinema of 2021 is made up of the 17 most voted titles.
On the other hand, we remind you that you can consult the article that we published last year and other lists of these days where we are reviewing the best of 2021: the highlights of animation, horror films, the fantasy genre, humor, action, Spanish cinema, miniseries, comic series, essential series according to Albertini or the selection of essential films of the year according to the criteria of the writer. And I leave you with the list of all of us. Thanks for being there, good health and happy 2022.
Nomadland (2020)
Direction: Chloé Zhao. Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie, Gay DeForest …
Criticism | Available on Disney +
A promising young woman (Promising Young Woman, 2020)
Director: Emerald Fennell. Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam Brody …
Criticism | Available at Movistar +
Another Round (Druk, 2020)
Director: Thomas Vinterberg. Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, Lars Ranthe, Susse Wold …
Criticism | Available in Filmin
Horsemen of Justice (Retfærdighedens ryttere, 2020)
Director: Anders Thomas Jensen. Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Gustav Lindh, Roland Møller, Nicolas Bro …
Criticism | Available in Filmin
The Suicide Squad, 2021
Director: James Gunn. Cast: Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, John Cena …
Criticism | Available on RakutenTv
Bo Burnham: Inside (2021)
Director: Bo Burnham.
Criticism | Available on Netflix
Spencer (2021)
Direction: Pablo Larraín. Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris …
Criticism | Available in CINEMA THEATER
The Green Knight (The Green Knight, 2021)
Director: David Lowery. Cast: Dev Patel, Sean Harris, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan …
Criticism | Available on Amazon Prime Video
Charm (2021)
Direction: Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith.
Criticism | Available in CINES and Disney +
Petite Maman (2021)
Direction: Céline Sciamma. Cast: Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse, Stephane Varupenne, Margot Abascal …
Commentary on the film from San Sebastián | Available at CINES
The Last Duel (The Last Duel, 2021)
Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter …
Criticism | Available in CINES and Disney +
West Side Story (2021)
Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno …
Criticism | Available at CINES
The Power of the Dog (2021)
Director: Jane Campion. Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie …
Criticism | Available on Netflix
Holy Spirit (2021)
Address: Chema García Ibarra. Cast: Nacho Fernández, Llum Arques, Joanna Valverde, Rocío Ibáñez …
Criticism | Available at CINES
Titane (2021)
Direction: Julia Ducournau. Cast: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier, Myriem Akeddiou, Dominique Frot …
Criticism | Available at CINES
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (The Mitchells vs. The Machines, 2021)
Direction: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe.
Criticism | Available on Netflix
Annette (2021)
Direction: Leos Carax. Cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Dominique Dauwe, Kait Tenison …
Criticism | Available in Filmin
The 2021 TOP 10 of the Espinof team and collaborators
As I clarified at the beginning of the article, in this last block you can take a look at the private lists of each of the members and collaborators of Espinof. I hope you are encouraged to also share your TOP 10 of the year in the comments section.
Juan Luis Caviaro:
-
Titane, by Julia Ducournau
-
Horsemen of Justice, by Anders Thomas Jensen
-
The Green Knight, by David Lowery
-
Dune, by Denis Villeneuve
-
The wheel of fortune and fantasy, by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
-
Delete the history, by Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern
-
Lamb, by Valdimar Jóhannsson
-
Petite Maman, by Céline Sciamma
-
The Mitchells vs. the Machines, by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe
-
Annette by Leos Carax
-Special mentions: ‘Another Round’ by Thomas Vinterberg; ‘The story of my wife’ by Ildikó Enyedi; Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’; Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’; ‘The suicide squad’, by James Gunn.
Mikel Zorrilla:
-
Benedetta
-
The last duel
-
Charm
-
Holy spirit
-
The summit of the gods
-
The Mitchells against the machines
-
Minari
-
No one
-
Spencer
-
Palm springs
Albertini:
-
The Mitchells against the machines
-
Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01
-
Judas and the Black Messiah
-
Another round
-
The Mangrove (Small Ax)
-
Spencer
-
The green knight
-
In a New York neighborhood
-
Annette
-
A promising young woman
-Special mention: Last night in Soho
Victor Lopez G.:
-
Shorta. The weight of the law
-
Inside
-
Swan song
-
Horsemen of justice
-
Awaken the fury
-
New order
-
The power of the dog
-
Matrix resurrections
-
Dune
-
Come true
-Others (in no particular order): Nobody, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Benedetta, No Regrets, West Side Story, Jaws, No Time to Die, The Suicide Squad, The Green Knight.
Jorge Loser:
-
The empty man
-
Suicide squad
-
Last night in Soho
-
No one
-
Don’t look up
-
Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane McGowan
-
West side story
-
Gunpowder Milkshake
-
Another round
-
The Mauritanian
-Special mentions: It was the hand of God, Psycho Goreman.
Kiko Vega:
-
Horsemen of justice
-
Sacred spirit
-
Annette
-
Godzilla vs Kong
-
Suicide squad
-
Don’t breathe 2
-
A bad trip
-
A little mishap
-
The deep house
-
Psycho Goreman
Maria Alba:
-
A promising young woman
-
Titane
-
The French Dispatch
-
Annette
-
Time (Old)
-
Luca
-
A quiet place 2
-
The substitute
-
The power of the dog
-
The dance of the crazy
Adrian Alvarez:
-
Spider-Man: No way home
-
I care a lot
-
Luca
-
The Mitchells against the machines
-
Charm
-
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
-
Beyond the two infinite minutes
-
Palm springs
-
A promising young woman
-
Poison: There will be carnage
Alvaro de Luna:
-
Annette, by Leos Carax (France, Germany, Belgium, 2021)
-
Days, by Tsai Ming-liang (Taiwan, 2020)
-
First Cow, by Kelly Reichardt (United States, 2019)
-
The Lives of Others, by Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran, 2020)
-
The Things We Say, The Things We Do, by Emmanuel Mouret (France, 2020)
-
New order, by Michel Franco (Mexico, France, 2020)
-
Petite maman, by Céline Sciamma (France, 2021)
-
Who prevents it, by Jonás Trueba (Spain, 2021)
-
Surge, by Aneil Karia (United Kingdom, 2020)
-
Titane, by Julia Ducournau (France, Belgium, 2021)
Juan Carlos Jiménez:
-
West side story
-
Don’t look up
-
Jungle cruise
-
Operation Shrimp
-
Ghostbusters Beyond (Ghostbusters Afterlife)
-
The French Chronicle
-
Cry Male
-
Minari
-
Tick tick … boom!
-
Nomadland
AR Jiménez Peña:
-
Annette
-
Cryptozoo
-
Days
-
The woman who escaped
-
The bones
-
Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time
-
It was the hand of God
-
The green knight
-
The Mitchells against the machines
-
Charm
Alex Manzano:
-
The card counter
-
Inside
-
The last duel
-
Petite mamam
-
No time to die
-
The Many Saints of Newark
-
Nomadland
Sara Martinez Ruiz:
-
Another round (Druk)? Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)
-
Jaws (Mandibules)? Quentin Dupieux (France)
-
Wife of a Spy? Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Japan)
-
Titane? Julia Ducournau (France)
-
Pleasure? Ninja Thyberg (Sweden)
-
Lamb? Valdimar Jóhannsson (Iceland)
-
The power of the dog? Jane Campion (New Zealand)
-
Port Authority? Danielle Lessovitz (USA)
-
In Fabric? Peter Strickland (UK)
-
The story of my wife? Ildiko Enyedi (Hungary)
* BONUS: ‘Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, by Destin Daniel Cretton (USA), and ‘Life was that’, by David Martín de los Santos (Spain).
Randy Meeks:
-
Inside
-
Holy spirit
-
The last duel
-
The Mitchells against the machines
-
Beyond the two infinite minutes
-
The power of the dog
-
Silent night
-
Petite maman
-
Spencer
-
The assistant
Lucia Ros:
-
Annette
-
West side story
-
Liberty
-
The power of the dog
-
Titane
-
Tick, Tick … Boom!
-
Three
-
Who prevents it
-
First cow
-
Nomadland
Pablo Vazquez:
-
Weather
-
Evil one
-
Crock of Gold
-
Titane
-
Suicide squad
-
Pleasure
-
Sweat
-
Jaws
-
Cruella
-
The Mitchells against the machines