Real Madrid | The “victims” that Kylian Mbappé can leave

A few hours after the end of the year it seems clear that the future of Kylian Mbappé it is only in your hands. He is free from midnight to commit to the squad he chooses, but no one expects his signing for Real Madrid to be announced for next season for a few more months.

Le Parisien account today that in the plans of the Bondy and the club Meringue It is for now to wait at least until March, once that round of 16 tie with the PSG and the whites as protagonists. But the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez must be equally attentive to other matters.

As information from The Spanish, the combined White He will have to release several of his forwards to make room for his great signing. And especially if that dream of reuniting him with Erling Haaland were fulfilled, so that there is already talk of clear candidates to leave in the summer.

Mariano Diaz the one with the most ballots due to his residual role in the club. But there are others, specifically four attackers who raise some doubts because their role could change drastically: Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo Y Luka jovic.