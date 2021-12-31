“Ready to beat them”: the driver who claims he will defeat Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Although it is not yet known what his future will be, every Formula 1 fan looks forward to seeing how Lewis hamilton and Max Verstappen will contest the next season of the world championship, where both their teammates and opponents will seek to empower themselves through their competition.

The British and the Dutch are really the rivals to beat for any other rider on the circuit, who hopes to be able to measure up to both in 2022, despite the fact that it is not at all confirmed that the seven-time world champion continues to compete. Recently, one of the greatest promises was encouraged to recognize that he is ready to defeat Lewis hamilton and Verstappen in the following season.

Hamilton and Verstappen were warned by the 22-year-old running back

“Every time I run against Lewis (Hamilton) or Max (Verstappen), I am more confident. After spending a year or two with them, you feel ready to compete against them, I am ready to beat them.”, explained Lando Norris, the young McLaren driver.

The 22-year-old runner acknowledged that Lewis hamilton and Verstappen are a real challenge to him and have helped him raise his level even more for 2022, where he will prepare to surprise. He even came out behind the two greatest exponents of Formula 1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Red Bull was crowned world champion.

Norris hopes to surpass the British and the Dutch

Now with the British In doubt for next season and with the Dutchman ready to defend his crown, Norris will seek with McLaren to have the best possible car to rise to the occasion. He even shared the podium with both in the Emilia-Romagna GP, finishing third.

The gesture of the fans towards Hamilton

The end of the 2021 Formula 1 season saw Verstappen as world champion and a Lewis hamilton secondly, that he could not tolerate defeat and the failure to achieve his eighth title. This caused the rumor to grow of a possible retirement to pursue his second passion: fashion.

Against this background, fans have collected signatures for the International Automobile Federation to deliver the title to the British. About 40,000 people joined in and claimed that the Dutchman’s triumph turned out to be a “robbery.” While it will be impossible for this to happen, there are still aftermath of the defeat that neither Mercedes nor the seven-time world champion, as well as their fans, can digest.