Rafael Carioca would leave Tigres

While he continues to work at full intensity in this preseason heading to the Closing 2022, there are still the possibilities that one or even two more reinforcements will arrive, today the most viable movement being the one that comes from the Paraguayan Junior alonso of Athletic Mineiro in exchange of Rafael Carioca and one amount of money.

Just when the 2021 More names of possible players are emerging to reinforce the squad, two foreign central defenders, one from South America, in this case Alonso, and the other from Europe, the French Samuel Gigot.

It does not mean that they are already tied up far from it, it is more for the moment they are rumors and one of them is possibility barter between a team Brazilian and the felines.

It is about the Paraguayan Junior alonso of Athletic Mineiro, chosen as one of the two best center-backs of the Brazilian, 28 years old and who has the qualities that people like Miguel Herrera in a defender.

Alonso has a lot of experience also in Selection of Paraguay, already played in Europe in the teams Lille from France and the Celta Vigo from Spain, was also in the Boca Juniors from Argentina and now finally in the “Gallic”.

He has a valid contract until 2024, but the interesting thing is that it could be part of a negotiation so that Rafael Carioca go back to Athletic Mineiro, now that the Amazon is not being taken into account by the ‘Louse’ in the ownership of the midfield.

At the moment they are full polls and in the first days of January it could be stronger and take a course where everyone wins, Tigers bringing a player into a position he needs; Carioca to return to a team where they guarantee minutes and the Athletic Mineiro recover an item that is well liked by the crooked and also some money in the difference between one item and another.

The other international defender that has been sounding loud on social media is the French Samuel Gigot, from 28 years and what plays in it Spartak of Moscow of the Russian League. His contract ends in June 2022 and it sounds more like trying to make a pre-contract from this January 1 and bring him “free”Stop at Opening 2022.

Gigot has a market value of 11 million euros what if Tigers You want to bring it at this time you will have to pay a minimum 6 millions so that the Russian team is willing to negotiate it.

In France different portals also put it in the sights of the Lyon of the League One, so the cats will have to do their best if this iron central asks for it now Miguel Herrera Facing the Closing 2022.

“COCOLISO” AND SALCEDO

While in terms of possible exits, it has been possible to know that there is interest from the Santos Laguna for Carlos Gonzalez and that Carlos Salcedo assures, together with his representative, that soon there will be a formal offer on the desk of Mauricio Culebro.

The whole of La Laguna has asked if the “Cocoliso”Could go to Warriors in condition of a loan with an option to buy, however, in felines they do not see this as a good option, as they have answered that they prefer to negotiate it sold.

For his part, “Chalo ”Vargas the agent of Salcedo He has told them that two soccer teams from Turkey, which are the Galatasaray and the Trabzonspor, they would be making a formal offer for the federative rights of the “Titan”, And they will wait to see which is the highest bidder, since they have indicated to the representative that it is only going for sale.

Salcedo made in the last hours a live on his social networks to make it clear that he will not go to play America, since the possibility of bartering between the two clubs had been seen, where the Mexican would go to Eagles Y Bruno valdez to Tigers, something that the “Titan”He stopped short, because he wants to go sold to be able to collect a percentage of the transfer.

A.M