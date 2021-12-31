Pumas, the only one of the big four who has not made signings

Just one week before the start of Clausura 2022, the Pumas have not managed to close a signing, while the demand from the fans grows

The MX League has seen major negotiations in recent days, especially between the so-called big four. However, within this group that make up America, Cruz Azul, Chivas and Pumas, it is the latter who has remained with his arms crossed and has seen his rivals strengthen themselves, while they still do not open their wallets.

Pumas does not sign a reinforcement yet days before the Mexican tournament

While the teams that enjoy this label observe how Blue Cross has broken the market with the signings of Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, and Carlos Rodríguez and Cristian Pavón on the doorstep, in the feline box they have seen how the club opened the doors to the aforementioned Lira, who was considered a promise and with projection to National selection.

The feline team has given something to talk about due to the lack of level signings in current times. In the last year they hired Cristian Battocchio, Efraín Velarde, Meritao, Diego and Washington Corozo, but in recent weeks the team has not opened the portfolio.

Among the rumors that were handled to reach the club is the South American forward Ismael Sosa, who was not taken into account for the next tournament of Pachuca. The felines failed to close their hiring and the 34-year-old Argentine signed with him Everton From Chile.



For his part, America It has also sparked two renown movements. The first with the signing of the steering wheel Diego Valdes, who came from Saints, while the second signing was Jonathan dos Santos of LA Galaxy.

While, Guadalajara he also managed to gain a reinforcement with the arrival of Roberto Alvarado, who came from the Machine, so the rojiblanco team gave in exchange to Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga.

Just one week from the start of Closing 2022, the Pumas They have not managed to close a signing, while the demand of the fans grows for a team that will seek to reach a new final under the orders of Andres Lillini and his bet with players trained in the quarry.