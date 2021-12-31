Puerto Rico leads study in favor of patients with vertebral fracture

This study seeks to demonstrate how efficient the results of patients who suffer a vertebral fracture are in terms of functionality and pain after kyphoplasty.

Vertebral fractures are a spontaneous rupture of the vertebra, although it is also usually caused by trauma that is often trivial, especially in patients with bone weakness sometimes induced by conditions such as osteoporosis.

For this reason, in Puerto Rico a clinical investigation is being led that seeks to demonstrate how efficient the results are for patients who suffer a vertebral fracture in terms of functionality and pain after kyphoplasty, a type of surgery whose purposes include stopping pain caused by a fracture in the spinal area, stabilizing the bone, and restoring lost vertebral height.

Ian Cummings, a medical student at Ponce Health Science University, is part of the team of professionals who carry out this first study in Puerto Rico, where the clinical efficacy of kyphoplasty is investigated

Thus, the student Cummings in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), explained that the research was born due to the evidence of vertebral fractures, present mostly in older women diagnosed with osteopenia or osteoporosis, which have a vulnerability about 23% more than any other woman and who do not receive medical help on time, since they are often asymptomatic and only realize that they have a fracture when it is too late, he established.

Study analysis

To determine the status and improvement of the patients, a scale rating was used, in which those affected could report the severity of their condition. Two basic factors were taken into account:

* The functionality of the patients: If they can tie their shoes, if they can walk well and on a scale of 0 to 10 and they were asked to evaluate the interference in the functionality of their lives.

* Pain: Evaluating it also on the same scale from 0 to 10, where 0 is nothing and 10 is the worst that he has felt and, for the most part, they related it to 6, 8, 9 and after the procedure and 12 days of recovery inquired again to obtain the results.

Results

Regarding pain, a 66% decrease in the minimal clinically important difference (MCID) or difference between before and after a procedure was shown, which, in this case, indicates a relevance of a 30% decrease in back pain .

“We had 87 patients in the study and 98% of the patients, that is, 86 of them, demonstrated the MCID of 30%, which means that almost all of the patients demonstrated an improvement,” said the doctor.

At the clinical level, the procedure is working as it should, it is favoring the quality of life of patients, reducing the pain they feel and helping with mobility, since it was shown that the interference with functionality improved by 51%, he added.

“These data tell us that kyphoplasty is very safe and will help the patient with pain and interference. After the procedure, the patients showed improvements in their daily activities and indicated that the pain does not interfere with their day-to-day life ”, he revealed to MSP.

To date, data and cases continue to be collected to have more statistics because it is the first time that this type of investigation has been carried out on the island.