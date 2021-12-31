Profeco alerts possible failures in almost 40 thousand Mitsubishi cars

Profeco warns about possible failures in almost 40 thousand Mitsubishi cars. Photo: AFP

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) Y Mitsubishi Motors de México alerted owners of 39,951 cars due to possible failures in the air bag, the rear parking brake and the electronic device in different models between the years 2007 to 2016.

He specified that among the vehicles that should be reviewed are:

These models may have been fitted and assembled with an inappropriate propellant, which could cause the inflator to rupture and abnormal deployment of the airbag in the event of an impact.

Profeco explained that in the event of an accident, the failure of these vehicle units could increase the risk of injury to passengers.

It abounded that 1,177 units of the Montero model from the years 2010 to 2013, they may have been armed with inappropriate airbag system propellants manufactured by the Japanese company Takata declared bankrupt in June 2017, after selling defective airbags on the global market.

Rear parking brake system malfunction

The federal agency indicated that 11 thousand 511 units of Mitsubishi, of which 6,269 correspond to the model ASX of the years 2013, 2014 and 2015, 4,427 are from Outlander of the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, and 815 to Outlander of the year 2016, which could present a malfunction of the rear parking brake system.

Reported that the system when in contact with water on the rear parking brake central axle, it may cause abnormal operation, showing rust, which would cause the vehicle to move once parked.

Power control RELAY system malfunction

He also added that 3,266 models Outlander, 2 thousand 311 Lancer and 2 thousand 62 ASX, of the years 2015 and 2016, could have a malfunction of the RELAY system control devices, as they have the possibility of having been armed with an improper RELAY that could cause a short circuit.

He explained that this failure would cause an abnormal operation of the engine, presenting some vibration and / or light on without causing any damage to the driver.

Mitsubishi Motors de México It indicated that as of November 12 of this year it has not had any accident or claim report in relation to these cases and provided the customer service telephone number 8006364878 for the inspection of said vehicles.