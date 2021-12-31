Producer Masuo Ueda Explained Why Animator Unions Don’t Exist – Kudasai

In a two-part online conversation, the anime producer Masuo Ueda addressed the issue of animators unions in the anime industry, or rather, the absence of them. Talking to the animator and character designer of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Y Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, Terumi Nishii, on his YouTube channel, Ueda explained that the anime industry relies heavily on freelance workers, making it difficult for them to organize collectively.

Even though he said Toei Douga (now Toei Animation) established a union, and that the old Mushi Productions It once employed about 250 people, due to the financial gains of the entire industry and the sharp reduction of the workforce over the years, it is now very rare that modern anime studios are large companies in their own right. Some studios (such as A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks) exist as subsidiaries of large companies, but the management philosophy is different from that of the older large studios.

Due to the lack of unified standards and since anime studios do not usually have full control over production budgets, it is very difficult to agree on a minimum wage for animators. Ueda claims that even if a group of animators decided on a specific figure, it would not be difficult for companies to find different animators who would accept a lower rate (that is, wage dumping). Also, some veterans recall the failures of the Japan Animation Makers Association (JAniCA) when it comes to promoting worker protection, and they are pessimistic about it. Ueda and Nishii agree that there is a common feeling of apathy among animators, despite widespread agreement that salaries should be higher across the board.

On the other hand, Masuo Ueda noted the success of the organizing efforts of voice actors and scriptwriters. He argued that instead of trying to herd the cats with a collective for animators in general, it would be more practical and feasible for animation directors specifically to attach their names to a group that negotiates on their behalf. According to Ueda, animation directors and character designers are often critical members of the production team, and their efforts can turn a show into a hit or miss. Therefore, they are in a position with more bargaining power than a lower-ranking entertainer. However, being very familiar with the work of key animators and intermediates, a union of animation directors would be the first step in creating a viable collective that defends the rights of all animators.





Fountain: ANN