Price of the dollar today, December 31, peso closes with a loss

Today Friday, December 31, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.4913 per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso falls 3 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.5075 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

In a session with few changes and low volume of exchanges, the peso ended up breaking its hot streak that failed to connect 4 days on New Year’s Eve. So it closed with losses in the session, and in the year.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency closed in 2021 with a depreciation compared to the end of the previous year and in the course of it fluctuated between a minimum level reached on January 21 with 19.5436 pesos per unit and a ceiling imposed last month on November 26 with an exchange rate of 22.1550 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.5075- Sale: $ 20.5075

: Buy $ 20.5075- Sale: $ 20.5075 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.84

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.84 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.02

: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.02 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 20.74

Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 20.74 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 IXE: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75

Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11

Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.54 – Sale: $ 21.07

Buy: $ 19.54 – Sale: $ 21.07 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 21.00 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 45,897.6 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.32 pesos, for $ 27.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

