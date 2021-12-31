Price of the dollar today, December 31, peso closes with a loss
Today Friday, December 31, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.4913 per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso falls 3 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.5075 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.
In a session with few changes and low volume of exchanges, the peso ended up breaking its hot streak that failed to connect 4 days on New Year’s Eve. So it closed with losses in the session, and in the year.
According to economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency closed in 2021 with a depreciation compared to the end of the previous year and in the course of it fluctuated between a minimum level reached on January 21 with 19.5436 pesos per unit and a ceiling imposed last month on November 26 with an exchange rate of 22.1550 pesos per dollar.
Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.5075- Sale: $ 20.5075
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.84
- Banamex: Buy: $ 19.87 – Sale: $ 21.02
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 20.74
- Banorte: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.40 – Sale: $ 21.40
- IXE: Buy: $ 19.35 – Sale: $ 20.75
- Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10
- Monex: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.19
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00
- Santander: Buy: $ 19.54 – Sale: $ 21.07
- Exchange: Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 21.00
- Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10
Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 45,897.6 with a downward trend in real time.
We reward you to read Price of the dollar today Friday, peso starts session with appreciation
Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.32 pesos, for $ 27.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.
.