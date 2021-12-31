PHOTO: Chris Hemsworth shows off his incredible muscles with this painful training routine

U.S.- The actor Chris Hemsworth He is the type of person who takes hard physical training seriously to stay in shape and to better interpret the roles he plays of great men of action such as ‘Thor’ for the next tape Thor: Love and Thunder.

The celebrity has posted videos of his workout routines in the past and the results are clearly there. Chris Hemsworth posted on Instagram a picture of him and his brother lying down, taking what he calls a snow bath, comparing it with the remedy of ice bath which has been gaining popularity lately. Take a look at what Hemsworth posted:

This is not crazy practice, getting into extremely cold temperatures for short periods. Ice baths, and presumably snow baths, are known to help with healing and relaxation, relieving muscle aches and stimulating recovery after workouts. Chris Hemsworth gets it.

In addition, Chris Hemsworth has also finished filming Thor: Love & Thunder, which we will have next summer. The plan is to release it on July 8, 2022, and it will be Hemsworth’s final turn on paper. You will see Natalie Portman reprise his role as Jane foster as he sets the stage for it to become Mighty thor. We will also have Tessa thompson What Valkyrie, the entire crew of Guardians of the Galaxy, and we will introduce Christian bale at Marvel Cinematic Universe What Gorr the Butcher God.