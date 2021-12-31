Paz Padilla’s delirious video: Spider vaccine, Oritrón variant, the astonished faces of María de Monte and Anne Igartiburu and many memes

We have to talk about the video of Paz Padilla, Maria de Monte Y Anne Igartiburu. It is, some say on Twitter, “the best comedy of the year”. And it is, without a doubt, the best year-end gift for meme creators. Protein Spider, Luján’s bug, Oritrón …. It has no waste!

We are going to start at the beginning, and for that we have to go back to the beginning of the year. Paz Padilla confirmed his first positive on March 12. “I felt a strange headache,” the Andalusian said on social media, who was vaccinated months later. He received the double pattern, but has still been contagious again.

The presenter had to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas alone and, fortunately, she has recovered in time to give the Chimes. This is how she told Anne Igartiburu and María del Monte in a direct on Instagram in which she also assured that the Covid passport is useless, because “you can be infected with viruses.” From that direct came the delirious video of Paz Padilla that everyone is talking about.

The conversation between Paz Padilla and María de Monte before an astonished Anne Igartiburu

Now that you’ve seen it, let’s replay it. It has no waste.

María de Monte: Do you have both vaccines?

Paz Padilla: It doesn’t matter. Vaccines are useless. Look, vaccines is a protein that they put you, the Spider, which is the protein through which the virus enters. But of course. The vaccine is that of the Luján bug and the bug has mutated. TOtime we have the Oritrón. It has mutated and the bug is like it does not enter through the door, it enters through the window. Sure, they put the Spider that is the one on the door, and it no longer works against the one on the window. With which, no matter how many vaccines you get, two three, the virus already enters from another side, which is why it infects you.

María de Monte: Any variant can catch you …

Paz Padilla: Sure, that’s what happened, both of them, the Delta and the Onitron have mutated in Africa. The good thing they say is that in Africa so many people have been infected, there are already so many immunized people that there are very few people and already with Covid, that it is thought that this will already be the end of the Covid …

The best memes of the video of Paz Padilla, María del Monte and Anne Igartiburu

A video like this could not go unnoticed by Twitter users, always willing to sharpen the present. The memes that they have taken are not wasted.