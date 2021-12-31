Paco Muñoz Botas: when literature is your great hobby

His second novel, The confusion of the unicorn, is an exhilarating homoerotic thriller that has become a bestseller from the moment of its publication. Paco Muñoz Boots published the novel What junk! without any pretense, entering a totally new world for him. The author has assured in several interviews that he does not consider himself a regular writer, but simply lets himself be carried away by the characters that emerge from his creative mind. With this modus scribendi, managed to sell more than 50,000 copies from his previous book, which was also translated into English. His new novel, The confusion of the unicorn, takes us through the Madrid of the jet set and the most rogue France. It all starts with a murder in a dark room. The protagonist of the novel, Álvaro, a young and attractive banker, is introduced, by chance, into a police plot with an uncertain outcome. Related









SHANGAY ⇒ Has it cost you less to write this novel than the first?

PACO MUÑOZ BOOTS ⇒ Both this and the first one came out naturally, fluently, it didn’t cost me anything. I guess it’s lucky to have this advantage.

SHANGAY ⇒ Can a homoerotic thriller raise blisters in this era of so much ‘skinny’?

PACO MUÑOZ BOOTS ⇒ I don’t think … Except for people with a cultural level below zero, I guess. My family is ultra-conservative, full of soldiers, religious, nuns, priests … Everyone knows about my ambiguity and they don’t give a damn. To people who are open-minded, traveled, I doubt that I can scandalize them. The novel arose with Álvaro, the protagonist. Then the rest of the characters emerged, with very marked personalities, and I had no choice but to let myself go; they took the reins of the narrative.

SHANGAY ⇒ The main character is a top-notch assassin. Which fictional killer do you have a special fondness for?

PACO MUÑOZ BOOTS ⇒ None in particular, but I really liked the protagonist of American psychoby Bret Easton Ellis, who was later played so well in the movies by the handsome Christian Bale. Álvaro is a pathological patient, but he cannot be compared with other famous baddies, for example Hannibal Lecter from The silence of the lambs, which was infinitely meaner [risas].

SHANGAY ⇒ Some readers may be surprised that the temperature does not rise more at some point in the book. Did you try to avoid it this time?

PACO MUÑOZ BOOTS ⇒ I know there were people who got horny with my previous book [risas]; but this story is different. It is about the protagonist’s unhealthy excitement at the time of killing.

SHANGAY ⇒ Imagines The confusion of the unicorn was brought to the big screen … Which actor would you like to see playing the main character?

“My characters have a life of their own, I just let myself go”

PACO MUÑOZ BOOTS ⇒ I have several in mind, one of them could be Alfonso Bassave. And the truth is that I would love to direct the actors myself, I have the story very clear in my head.

SHANGAY ⇒ Which of all the characters in this book would you have a drink with?

PACO MUÑOZ BOOTS ⇒ Actually, with almost everyone. With Álvaro, the protagonist, of course. With Olivier Blanchet too. And who wouldn’t take it with a guy like Knepougel…? So bad, so boxer …

SHANGAY ⇒ Are you planning to continue writing thrillers or would you like to try other genres in the future?

PACO MUÑOZ BOOTS ⇒ As I always get carried away, I am not sure. Maybe I should try other genres, fate is capricious …