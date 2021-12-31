Oxxo opens store on another Oxxo and shows architectural audacity in retail

Oxxo has become an example of how important the point of sale is in the market and the task of exploiting commercial spaces to the maximum.

Within Oxxo there is an interesting exercise and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands engage with the consumer through commercial spaces.

The interest of brands is increasingly triggered, especially by the challenge of integrating better with the consumer.

A bold construction seems to have built a store Oxxo about another store in the chain and the measure is an important measure of architecture in retail, where commercial spaces are defined following trends that do not disappoint, on the contrary, they surprise the consumer.

The measure patents the great opportunity that a point of sale continues to represent and the brands with the capital decide to create spaces that maximize the experience within their points of sale, with activities that do not disappoint, on the contrary, define the challenge that is in the market to communicate through a commercial space.

Two Oxxo in one batch

The peculiarity of a popular area of ​​Tijuana led Femsa to install one Oxxo over another and the architectural particularity gives a lesson in the use of commercial spaces in retail.

This singular measure of the famous chain of convenience stores establishes a very important benchmark in the management of points of sale, especially when you discover that there are two stores of the same brand in the same lot.

Charlie Style became aware of the fact on social networks and the exhibition of the case adds almost 2 million reproductions on TikTok, where the man assures that this type of space can only be seen in Tijuana.

The construction makes use of a kind of unevenness in the area, so that the upper store overlooks a road and the store installed below connects with another avenue.

The tiktoker goes to the interior of both stores to discover what is inside them and to know if both stores are connected, however, it discards the fact and realizes that they are totally independent, making this measure an action that discovers the value there is in a product and the uniqueness with which a brand manages to identify itself.

@ charlie.style_Un Oxxo on top of another Oxxo, things that happen only in tijuana! 😱 ## fyp シ ## parati ## oxxo ## oxxodoble ## tijuana ## viral ## fyp ♬ RICH BOY – payton

@ charlie.style_Responder to @ risalia5734 I found an Oxxo on top of another Oxxo !! Part 2 🤯 ## fyp シ ## parati ## oxxodoble ## fyp ## viral ## tijuana ♬ RICH BOY – payton

The power of a store

Stores require capital to be able to operate new commercial spaces and thus identify with the consumer through experiences with which they establish a commercial pattern that identifies them in the market.

This led at the time to identify a serious error in Burberry stores after the store changed its brand logo, but this change has not been reflected in all of its stores, so its stores are not unified, on the contrary, they show the lack of capital to be able to implement the change in their points of sale, which undoubtedly impacts their image and perception in the market.

The investment in physical points of sale has been key for the brands and the most important thing in this exercise is the capacity with which a physical point of sale becomes an impact commercial space.

Given this, a very important element to take into account is that which has to do with the way in which brands seem to stand out before the consumer and thus live unique experiences, especially at a time when commercial spaces are growing in the face of consumer interest. .

