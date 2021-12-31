Nursing and Medicine students reinforce CatSalut

The Secretary of Public Health, Carmen Cabezas, and the director of the Catalan Health Service, Gemma Craywinckel.

The Catalan health system is reinforced with 307 students of the last years of the degrees Nursing and Medicine. This has been announced by the director of the Servei Català de la Salut, Gemma Craywinckel, which has detailed that the majority, about 200, are nurses and 90 doctors have also joined.

Craywinckel explained that the procedure has to be agreed with the students and the universities, thanked the high number of students who have made themselves available and stated that “what we have to do is make the most of their services“, at a press conference with the Secretary of Public Health, Carmen Cabezas, to monitor the epidemiological and healthcare situation of Covid-19 in Catalonia.

The majority of students join the centers of Primary care, although some of them will also reinforce the hospitals. This measure was approved on December 23 to facilitate the hiring of professionals with the aim of having more resources in the health system to face the sixth wave of the coronavirus.

What functions will these students perform?

These students will be able to same tasks that they would develop if they had finished their degree, although with the supervision of a health professional. Among their functions, they can vaccinate against Covid-19 and support Primary Care.

Craywinckel thanked the universities and students for their response, who sent the announcement the next day more than a thousand requests to the General Directorate of Professionals of the Department of Health.

Since most of them were already practicing in hospitals or health centers, for this reason they had been considered health professionals and have been receiving the booster dose.