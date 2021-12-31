Numb feet: they can be a symptom of this disease

The feet can be channels of manifestation of discomfort in the body and various pathologies. In this sense, according to experts in podiatry, when they begin to reflect symptoms such as numbness, it will be essential to see a doctor as soon as possible since it can be treated illness drastic. Consequently, the faster treatment is started, the more effective the results will be on the Health.

If you fall asleep feet constantly, it could be a sign that something is working in a way that is not correct, because the sensation could be linked to problems of vascular, neurological or mechanical origin. It is known that it is not something common, especially if the numbness occurs frequently. Faced with this, going to the doctor will be the first thing we must do.

The origins of feet Drowsiness can occur due to circulatory problems related to venous return, hypertension, circulation problems due to low temperatures and also arteriosclerosis. Another cause, according to experts, are not related to any illness, but to the use of drugs. On the other hand, there are more everyday causes that generate numbness.

These are diabetes, alcoholism and smoking because they reduce nerve conduction and cause paresthesia, name of the sensation of feet numb and tingling. With regard to orthopedics, the use of inadequate footwear or deformities in the feet will also have an impact on the Health of the person, manifesting in the extremities mentioned.

Photo: Pixabay

In this sense, podiatrists have stated that it is necessary to avoid the consumption of alcohol and tobacco, as well as to control any illness that has not been diagnosed. Therefore, we must control the feet and our state of health every time numbness appears, thus avoiding drastic consequences.