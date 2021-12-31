Nuggets vs. Warriors suspended due to lack of Denver players

The NBA postponed the Golden State-Denver game scheduled for Thursday night after COVID-related issues left the Nuggets without the eight players needed to play, a source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It is the 11th game to be postponed this season for virus-related reasons.

Photo: AP

Nuggets coach Michael Malone entered the league’s health and safety protocols early Thursday along with other staff members, including two assistant coaches, the sources said.

The Nuggets said forwards Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji and guard Bones Hyland had also entered protocols.

In addition to protocols, the Nuggets are dealing with various injuries, including the questionable status of four players: Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Vlatko Cancar.

Assistant coach David Adelman will serve as interim head coach with Malone out, sources told ESPN.

Malone joins Doc Rivers (Philadelphia), Frank Vogel (Lakers), Monty Williams (Phoenix), Billy Donovan (Chicago), Chauncey Billups (Portland) and Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City) as NBA coaches who have entered the COVID-19 protocols.

The Denver Post first reported on Malone and Adelman.