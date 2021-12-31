Now they want to cancel ‘The devil wears fashion’ for gordofóbica

Mexico City.- One of Anne Hathaway’s most iconic films is the one she starred in 2006 with Meryl Streep entitled ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’.

Although it was released 15 years ago, many people still enjoy this comedy. But, as in everything, there are also those who have already found a ‘but’ and now seek to cancel it.

Brazilian influencer Carol Moreira assured that this box office success is a fat-phobic film, as it tells viewers that it is wrong to have a few extra kilos.

The young woman explained that in the film, women of size 40 were called fat and that Andy, the protagonist, found “happiness” until she managed to be a size 38.

Likewise, Carol mentioned that the character played by Hathaway normalized the abuse she suffered from her boss, her boyfriend and her office colleagues.

“For those who ask why: I think it’s one of the most fat-phobic movies I’ve ever seen. In theory, the character uses 40 and is called FAT all the time, the other is on a diet that only eat when you faint… it’s about being thin and nobody comes close to criticizing it, “Moreira wrote on his Twitter account.

Many users reacted to the influencer’s point of view, clarifying that it was a mistake, since Hollywood cinema tries to tell stories from another culture and customs and that it did not pretend to teach people to be correct.

For her part, Carol assured that it was not bad that the film wanted to show what was happening within the world of fashion, what she considers wrong is to normalize and show that as something good.