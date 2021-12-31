Now they want to cancel The devil wears fashion for being fat phobic

One of Anne Hathaway’s most iconic films is the one she starred in 2006 alongside Meryl Streep entitled ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘.

Although it was released 15 years ago, many people still enjoy this comedy. But, as in everything, there are also those who have already found a ‘but’ and now looking to cancel it.

The Brazilian influencer Carol Moreira assured that this box office success is a film godophobic, Well, it tells viewers that it is wrong to have a few extra pounds.

The young woman explained that in the film the women of size 40 were called fat and that Andy, the protagonist, she found “happiness” until she was a size 38.

Also, Carol mentioned that the character played by Hathaway normalized abuse that she suffered from her boss, her boyfriend and her office mates.

For those of you wondering why: I think it’s one of the most fat-phobic movies I’ve ever seen. In theory, the character uses 40 and is called FAT all the time, the other is on a diet that only eats when you pass out … it’s about being thin and no one comes close to criticizing him, “Moreira wrote on his Twitter account.

Many users reacted to the influencer’s point of view, clarifying that it was a mistake, Well, Hollywood cinema tries to tell stories from another culture and customs and that it did not pretend to teach people to be correct.

For her part, Carol assured that it was not wrong that the film wanted to show what was happening within the world of fashion, what she considers wrong is normalize and show that as a good thing.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker