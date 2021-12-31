Norman Reedus Wants To Play Ghost Rider – Spoiler Time

With the upcoming arrival of new superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, What The Fantastic Four or Blade, fans of this franchise, and many more who come from the comics, want to see a new cinematic incarnation of Ghost rider.

In 2007, Sony Pictures He presented us with the adaptation of the character with Nicolas Cage giving life to Johnny blaze, which had a sequel, and now that Sony Y Marvel are working hand in hand with Spider-man and confirming a multiverse, many fans hope that there will be a new appearance with Norman reedus (The walking dead) as the protagonist.

Previously, the actor had already declared his interest in joining the MCU, Y He recently showed that his wish is still there by tweeting a direct link to Instagram with a fan-made image with graphic art of what it would look like. The Phantom Avenger; In addition to liking several tweets from fans who support him. Among those I like, stands out one of a medium that ensures the actor has already signed to play the character.

Reedus was also approved to give life to Hola by the actor Gabriel Luna, who played the same character from the fourth season of Agents of SHIELD. and who was also going to star in a solo series for Hulu, which was later canceled.

If confirmed, it would not be the first star of The walking dead to jump into the universe Marvel. Danai Gurira (Michonne) I participate in Black panther Y Jon bernthal (Shane) in the series The punisher.