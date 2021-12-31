Nintendo Switch Reviews Top-Selling Indie Games During 2021; complete list

With the arrival of a new year a few hours to materialize, the video game industry continues to take stock of everything we have experienced in 2021. From the most awarded games to the favorites of the developers. Of course, they could not miss the sales analysis, and this time it was Nintendo that has put the focus on the indies, reviewing which have been best sellers of the year on Nintendo Switch.

Cyber ​​Shadow, one of the best sellers of 2021.

The best-selling indies on Nintendo Switch during 2021

Here is the complete list of indie titles that have sold the most on the Nintendo console throughout 2021. Of course, it should be noted that the list does not attend any order, nor have they transcended the number of copies sold for each game.

Subnautica: Below Zero

Cyber ​​shadow

Unpacking

Tetris Effect: Connected

Stick Fight: The Game

Curse of the Dead Gods

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

Doki Doki: Literature Club Plus!

Spelunky 2

Road 96

Littlewood

Islanders Console Edition

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

Eastward

Axiom Verge 2

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knigts and Unpacking, among the most prominent

We recently offered you a review of the best surprises in video games that we have seen during 2021. A selection focused on those titles that, despite landing on the market without making much noise, quickly manage to conquer the players thanks to the quality of their proposal . For this reason, we have looked at two of the best sellers on Nintendo Switch.

On the one hand, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a Japanese metroidvania that employs some of the characteristic mechanics of Dark Souls and is supported by a spectacular art direction. On the other, the unmistakable Unpacking has managed to find a place in the hearts of many users thanks to its peculiar proposal: make every move a relaxing puzzle challenge, alluding to the nostalgia and similar emotions that we all feel when making a drastic change in our life.

