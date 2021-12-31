Nicole Kidman’s outrage at a “sexist” question about Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman has made headlines in recent hours after her outrage at a question about her ex, Tom Cruise. The actress, who always avoids talking about her love past, is in full promotion of her new film ‘Being the Ricardos’ with Javier Bardem and had to face a most uncomfortable moment when a journalist from ‘The Guardian’ made a question about the American actor who was divorced twenty years ago.

It all happened when Nicole Kidman was talking about her character in the film in which she is the partner of the Spanish interpreter: “Sometimes you fall in love with someone who will not be the person you will spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have children with them, you may not, but I was very much in love. ” The journalist then asked him if this definition could be extrapolated to his old marriage to Cruise.

Nicole Kidman’s anger

“Oh my God. Nerd. Absolutely not. I mean, that was, honestly, it’s been a while since it’s in this equation. So no, ”Kidman responded, visibly upset with the question raised. “And I would also ask that they not pigeonhole me that way. It seems almost sexist to me because I’m not sure that someone would say that to a man, “added the actress, revealing her anger again.

It should be remembered that the Honolulu-born actress and the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’ were married for more than a decade; specifically from 1990 to 2001. During their marriage they adopted two children: Isabella, who is currently 29 years old, and Connor, 26. The divorce of the couple was the most mediatic since nobody forgets the snapshots of Nicole Kidman celebrating the end of the marriage after leaving the court.