Nicole Kidman won’t answer questions about Tom Cruise

(CNN) – Nicole Kidman may be Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos,” but don’t try to make comparisons between her past marriages.



Kidman quickly closed the door to speculation when a Guardian reporter asked him if some of his comments about Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz (played in the film by Javier Bardem) also referred to Kidman’s previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

“My God, no, no. Absolutely not,” Kidman said. “No. I mean, that was, honestly, it’s been so long since it’s in this equation. So no.”

“And I would ask that I not get pigeonholed that way, either,” Kidman added.

“It seems almost sexist to me, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man,” she said.

“Being the Ricardos” focuses on the life and marriage of Ball and Arnaz and takes place during a week of filming for their iconic television show “I Love Lucy.”

Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 and, like Ball and Arnaz, were co-stars.

The ex-partner, who separated in 2001, starred in “Days of Thunder” in 1990, “Far and Away” in 1992 and “Eyes Wide Shut” in 1999.