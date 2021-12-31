Netflix: 20 movies to watch in the New Year on the streaming service | Year 2022 | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

No plans this January 1st? Enjoy the best Netflix content in the comfort of your home. We bring you a list of 20 movies, among which you can choose the genre that you like. There are dramatic tapes, romantic comedies, science fiction, among others.

“Harry Potter”: what is the best (and worst) movie of the saga? Our ranking

“Mother there are only 2”: the good and the bad of the second season of the Mexican series

Don’t look up

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover an astonishing thing: there is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Apparently, warning humanity of the arrival of a planet killer the size of Everest is inconvenient. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

Unforgivable

After serving time for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) is released from prison and returned to a society that refuses to forget its past. The hostile reception in which he was home makes him see that his only hope of redemption is to find his little sister, whom he had to abandon.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Spin-off of the film franchise “Full throttle,” which follows American cop Hobbs and British mercenary Shaw. In the past, Hobbs imprisoned Shaw after he tried to kill him. Now they must team up to fight the terrorist Brixton, who has supernatural strength.

“Hobbs and Shaw”.

Animalia in Australia

A motley crew of Australian animals plot a reckless zoo escape to Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their terrifying looks.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker assumes his new identity as Spider-Man and returns to live with his aunt after his adventure with the Avengers. Returning, while still under the tutelage of Tony Stark, he discovers that a new and ruthless enemy has emerged who seeks to destroy everything he loves: the Vulture.

The Christmas Chronicles

Brothers Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a plan to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with Saint Nicholas and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.

Red Notice

When Interpol issues a red alert – the highest warrant for the world’s most wanted criminals – John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), the FBI’s top criminologist, works on the case. His international quest draws him to the very heart of a risky heist, where he is forced to collaborate with the world’s greatest art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), to hunt down the Bishop (Gal Gadot), the most wanted art thief. of the planet. The fast-paced adventure takes the trio across the globe: to a dance floor, a remote jail, deep in the jungle and, worst of all, in constant mutual company. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous join the all-star cast.

“Red alert”. (Photo: Frank Masi / Netflix)

A California Christmas: City Lights

It is a 2021 American Christmas romantic comedy film created for Netflix, directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, written by Lauren Swickard and starring Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard and Amanda Detmer.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Teenager Kate Pierce is reunited with Santa Claus after a man threatens to end Christmas for good.

A Boy Called Christmas

Nikolas embarks on an extraordinary adventure in search of his father, who is on a mission to discover the legendary elven people, Elfhem. Together with a stubborn reindeer and a loyal mouse, Nikolas proves that nothing is impossible.

Vicky and her mystery

Stéphane decides to move to a beautiful mountainous region in central France to regain his relationship with his 8-year-old daughter, Victoria, who has lost her speech since her mother died. During a walk in the woods, a shepherd gives the girl a puppy named “Mystère”.

A thousand kilometers from Christmas

Raúl is a thirty-year-old to whom all the misfortunes of his life have happened at Christmas, that is why he hates everything that smells of the Christmas spirit. This year, his boss has plans for him: he will have to audit a nougat factory in Valverde, a town that lives by and for Christmas.

Stand by Me Doraemon 2

It is a 3D computer-animated Japanese sci-fi comedy film based on the Doraemon manga series and a sequel to the 2014 film Stand by Me Doraemon.

Minnal Murali

Minnal Murali is a 2021 Indian Malayalam-language superhero film directed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. The script is written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew.

A not so cool Christmas

Don Servando and his extended family travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding woman who becomes Don Servando’s nemesis, a confrontation that can ruin Christmas for everyone.

It was the hand of God

In the 1980s in Naples, Italy, a young man experiences heartbreak and liberation after a family tragedy that defines his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.

The grandparent’s house

Two brothers discover a mysterious hole in the wall of their grandparents’ house and terrifying events begin to reveal secrets about the family.

Anonymous

Valeria and Álex get on badly at school. One day, he sends a text message to the wrong person, she responds, he apologizes and love begins to emerge between them, without suspecting who the person they are talking to is.

David and the elves

Tired of work, an elf escapes to the real world to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a new friend.

Sooryavanshi

A Mumbai policeman goes to great lengths to intercept a conspiracy that is about to attack his city.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: