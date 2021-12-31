more than 8 thousand new cases; saturated 10% of hospitals

One day before the end of 2021, 92 hospitals in the country have 100% of their beds filled in some of their areas, which shows that 10.52% of medical units are saturated, according to data from the IRAG Network.

This Thursday, the federal government counted 3 million 969 thousand 686 cases of covid so far in the pandemic and 299 thousand 285 deaths, of which in the last 24 hours 8 thousand 024 infections and 153 deaths were added to the report. In addition, it is estimated that there are 34,761 active cases.

Due to the vaccination against the Sars-CoV2 virus, the largest number of patients is in the general hospitalization area, and in this case Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Durango, Jalisco and Nuevo León account for a third of institutions without general beds available.

La Silla Rota reviewed the data from the Irag Network Information System with a cutoff to December 29, in which 874 medical units reported the level of occupation they are currently in, on New Year’s Eve.

Official data show that there are 69 hospitals with 100% of their general beds occupied, which are located in 25 states of the Republic.

Compared to what Mexico experienced at the end of last year, this time the number of saturated hospitals in areas to care for critically ill patients is lower. Information from the Irag Network indicates that eight hospitals in five states of the country have 100% occupancy of beds with ventilators, while 15 hospitals, in 12 entities, no longer have space available in the Intensive Care Unit.

69 HOSPITALS, NO GENERAL BEDS AVAILABLE FOR PATIENTS COVID

Regarding the 69 hospitals without a single general bed available, 34% of them are concentrated in five states. Mexico City tops the list, with nine units in this situation, it is the General Hospital Ajusco Medio, Hospital General Villa, the Hospital of Specialties of Mexico City Dr. Belisario Domínguez, The General Hospital of Zone 32 in Villa Coapa , the General Hospital of Zona 24 Insurgentes, the Magdalena de las Salinas Hospital, the La Raza Infectology Hospital, the Tláhuac General Hospital and the Manuel Velasco Suárez National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery.

It is followed by the State of Mexico, with seven hospitals with 100% of their general beds occupied: Hospital General Regional 251 Metepec, Hospital General de Zona 71 Chalco, Hospital General Regional 72 Gustavo Baz, Hospital General de Zona 53 Los Reyes La Paz, Hospital General de Zona No.252, Hospital General Regional 220 Toluca and Hospital General de Zona 194 El Molinito.

While Durango, Jalisco and Nuevo León reported having five saturated hospitals in the general bed area, respectively. In Durango they are the General Hospital of Zone 51 Chapala, the General Hospital of Zone 46 Gómez Palacio of the IMSS, the Hospital of Gómez Palacio of the ISSSTE, the Hospital Dr. Santiago Ramón y Cajal, and the General Hospital of Gómez Palacio de la Secretaria of health.

In Jalisco, the hospitals that are overrun are: the General Hospital of Zone 14 Guadalajara, the Hospital of Oblate Specialties, the General Hospital of Zone 6 Ocotlán, the General Hospital of the West and the Regional Military Hospital of Guadalajara.

While in Nuevo León, the medical units that can no longer receive patients covid They are: the General Hospital of Zone 6 San Nicolás, the General Hospital of Zone 17 Monterrey, the General Hospital of Zone 4 Villa Guadalupe, the Hospital of Cardiology 34 Lincoln and the General Hospital of Zone 33 Félix U. Gómez.

23 HOSPITALS DO NOT HAVE BEDS WITH A FAN AVAILABLE

Regarding patient care covid serious, in the country there are eight hospitals with 100% occupancy of their beds with ventilators, among which are the General Hospital Ajusco Medio and the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery Manuel Velasco Suárez, in Mexico City; as well as the 66 Regional General Hospital in Ciudad Juárez and the Dr. Javier Ramírez Topete General Hospital, in Chihuahua.

In the same situation is the Ensenada Hospital, in Baja California; the Hospital of La Paz, in Baja California Sur; the Ixmiquilpan Hospital, in Hidalgo, and the Mazatlán Regional Military Hospital, in Sinaloa.

The Irag Network also shows that 15 hospitals in the country no longer have beds with a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit, three of them in Mexico City: the First October Hospital of the ISSSTE, the General Hospital Ajusco Medio and the General Hospital Dr. Manuel Gea González.

In Baja California there are two other of these units, they are the General Hospital of Zone 8 Ensenada and the General Hospital Tijuana. In Aguascalientes the General Hospital of Zone 1 is in that condition, in Chihuahua the General Regional Hospital 1, and in Coahuila the Hospital de Especialidades 71 in Torreón.

The list of hospitals also includes Dr. Santiago Ramón y Cajal, in Durango; the Mónica Pretelini Sáenz Maternal Perinatal Hospital, in the State of Mexico; the General Hospital 67 Apodaca, in Nuevo León; the Regional Military Hospital of Puebla, in Puebla; the Ciudad Valles Hospital, in San Luis Potosí; the Regional Military Hospital of Mazatlán, in Sinaloa, and the Regional Military Hospital of Mérida, in Yucatán.