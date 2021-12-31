Minister Raquel Sánchez campaigns for a song for Eurovision

It is not usual for a high official to pronounce in such a clear way about an event such as Benidorm Fest, but the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, is clear about who should win the contest held at the end of January and represent Spain in Eurovision 2022 in accordance with of a tweet declaring himself a fan of Rigoberta Bandini and ‘Ay Mama’.

“Good luck to all the artists who will compete at the Benidorm Fest to represent our country. I keep listening to the feminist anthem that Rigoberta Bandini has given us”. The minister has confessed on her Twitter profile, surprising more than one.

The 31-year-old Catalan artist, whose real name is Paula Ribó, has become one of the most applauded singers on the national scene. One of his latest successes has been the single from ‘Perra’, a song that also tries to vindicate feminism and no less known is his song ‘Let’s see what happens’, which starred in a recent campaign by a brewery with Mario Casas at the helm .

In addition, Ribó also works as voice actress and has participated in animated films such as Spirited Away (2001), Brave (2012),Frozen(2013) andSing 2!(2021). He has also voiced actresses such as Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley, Elle Fanning.

Few dates ago, the artist herself tried to explain her vision on the subject that presents the Benidorm Fest and that has deeply penetrated many people, not only the minister. “I wrote this song long before I was a mother, when I was 23 years old, that’s why I don’t consider it a song written by and for mothers,” begins her presentation.

At the time I wrote it as a tribute to femininity (…). For me this song transcends motherhood and speaks of our power as women (…). Beyond Benidorm or Eurovision, this song connects me with a precious force. I’m happy to finally be able to share it ”, the artist concludes, who knows if she will have the honor of representing Spain at the Eurovision event.