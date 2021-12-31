Mercedes-EQ bets on the electric future with unsurpassed cars

Mercedes-EQ came to focus on the development of vehicles and technology that lead to Mercedes Benz straight to the future of the industry. EQ focuses on meeting the new needs of today’s consumer, its main pillars are the sustainability and emotional content of a vehicle without neglecting its technological innovation.

The legacy of Mercedes Benz evolves to electric vehicles and Mercedes-EQ is the sub-brand in charge of materializing this new step. It will focus entirely on the evolution of its full electric line that will have the support of the mother brand in its technology, designs, safety, comfort and above all luxury. They are not just electric cars, they are Mercedes.

Pillars of a brand

Mercedes-EQ has fundamental concepts under which it develops its brand and processes.

Its progressive luxury philosophy that involves innovative technology, artificial intelligence and sustainable mobility solutions.

Green Charging. It guarantees charging points that are powered by renewable energy sources for Mercedes-EQ customers at more than 175 thousand points in Europe.

Its global production network will produce eight CO2-neutral electric models on three continents by 2022.

“Stayafe” is the Mercedes-EQ promise of safety and comfort. It includes amenities such as a high-efficiency HEPA filter to guarantee superior air quality.

Mercedes-EQ has a clear mission: to understand the limitations of the planet and to guarantee innovation.

Sustainable Team

In keeping with its mission, Mercedes-EQ scientifically verified its environmental protection objectives through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI). And it will build sustainable products without increasing the consumption of resources, which is why it relies on innovation and technology. It has a medium-term goal of developing and converting the global supply chain to CO2 neutral. They are also working to gradually increase the use of recycled and renewable materials in the manufacture of their cars. Inside of Mercedes-EQ’s first SUV, the all-electric EQC, plastic has already been replaced by ecologically renewable materials.

Reducing energy use and responsibly sourcing raw material materials are two essential actions for the production of the entire Mercedes-EQ electric fleet. That is why it adopted the IRMA (Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance) standard to guarantee responsible extraction of cobalt, lithium and other battery materials with all its suppliers.

If you want to know the work of Mercedes-EQ, two SUV models are already on the Mexican market and they will soon launch a Sedan model. In SUVs are the pioneer EQC 400 4MATIC Sport and the EQA 300 4MATIC both with unmistakable design and a sense of unsurpassed technological luxury. Learn more about these vehicles and the Mercedes Benz electric mobility specialist sub-brand, Mercedes-EQ and drive to change.

The images that appear here are used as a reference. Consult vehicle specifications at www.mercedes-benz.com.mx or at your Authorized Distributor. Mercedes-Benz®️ and Mercedes-EQ®️ are Daimler brands.