Mbappé: from the goals with PSG and the flirtation with Madrid to commercial stardom – 12/31/2021

With Lionel messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo in the twilight of their careers, eyes inevitably turn to Kylian Mbappé (23) when you think of the king of football worldwide for the new generation. The Frenchman, multiple winner of the French league with him PSG and champion with his World Cup team Russia 2018, also looms as a marketing star for the next decade.

While the forward seeks to resolve his immediate sporting future – his contract with the Parisians ends in 2022 and the Real Madrid lurks to recruit him-, a couple of weeks ago his “signing” by the prestigious house was announced Dior, as the new ambassador for fashion products and men’s perfumes of the Sauvage line. Mbappé thus sent the actor to the bench of substitutes Johnny depp, who had been the face of the brand for the past five years.

Mbappé’s marketing tactic differs from his brash style of play on the court; instead, cultivate a low profile. His lawyer and counselor Delphine Verheyden has said in interviews that the objective with crack “is not to earn a lot in a short time, but to control his career and his image to extend it for many years.”

Today Mbappé’s portfolio of sponsors is limited to a few but important names, such as the Hublot watches, Nike and the video game developer EA Sports. A fan of the gamer world, Mbappé took the position of CR7 who for years starred on the cover of the popular saga «FIFA». The Frenchman’s face illustrates the cover of the 2021 edition of the game.

Kylian Mbappé, the face of FIFA 22.

Another of the commercial alliances that Mbappé has is with the food company for children and young people Good Goût. The promotion of the brand through the player has helped the company to invoice 18 million euros last year and to project revenues of 60 million by 2022.

The cosmetics business is traditionally associated with women, however, the Japanese company Bulk targets the male audience. To that end, he hired Mbappé as one of his spokespersons. His youth and the care of his image are aspects that influenced the choice of the French footballer.

The market value of Mbappé is around US $ 180 million, it is the highest in the world of football

These alliances bring Mbappé annual income of US $ 14 million, which is in addition to its $ 26 million salarysays Forbes. Its market value of 160 million euros (US $ 180 million) places it as the most expensive player in the world, according to the Transfermarkt site.

Outside of these sponsorship agreements with large companies, the Frenchman generates income through the official store on his website where he sells products inspired by his figure, such as caps and a graphic novel about his life entitled Je m’appelle Kylian (« My name is Kylian ‘).

Although Mbappé has not yet exploded as a marketing figure, if he seals his pass to a world-famous club like Real Madrid, he will surely enhance that profile in an industry like the sports sponsorship, valued -before the coronavirus pandemic- at US $ 60,000 million.

Social media can be your platform for take-off. On Instagram, the forward has 63 million followers. This scope is one of the main strengths of Mbappé – along with the economic return – that the Nielsen consultancy detected to place him as the athlete under 25 years of age with the greatest commercial potential in the world.

Confirming those estimates is at your feet.