Marvel announced the new Iron Man – Diario La Página

The end of phase 3 of the UCM took place in the tape ‘Avengers: Endgame’, one of the most anticipated films at the time and the one that has had the highest collection in the history of cinema. This movie showed us many new facets of heroes like the Hulk or Thor, but it taught us the real pain with the death of Tony Stark, Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. was born to embody the role of the avenger thanks to his way of acting, being and face. Iron Man was the first film released by Marvel, with which the entire adventure of the phases and the next appearance of the Avengers began. However, in the beginning he was a very different character from the one who ended up in phase 3.

He was undoubtedly one of the favorite characters for Marvel fans and his death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ not only hurt to tears, but left an immense void for humanity. He was in charge of commanding the avengers and after his death everything changed, but there has to be someone to take care of his place. Another Iron Man thanks to the multiverse?

Marvel confirms Iron Man replacement

Iron Man sacrificed himself to give humanity a second chance saving millions of people thanks to the snap with the gauntlet and the infinity gems. As we have mentioned, he was the one in charge of commanding the avengers and the planet needs a new figure to fulfill that role, but it would not be an Iron Man from another Universe.

The multiverse is in full swing thanks to the latest movie ‘Spider-Man: No way Home’ and it was Doctor Strange who, due to Peter Parker’s interruptions, damages the space-time continuity. However, this has opened thousands of possibilities that we will see in the following films of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many possibilities exist now, but who will be in charge of taking the place left by Iron Man would be Doctor Strange, but it is obvious that this position is not easy to fill. As we have seen in ‘Spider-Man: No way Home’, people ask Peter to know who will be the new Iron Man or in other words who will be the face of protection for the Earth.

We know that Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful beings on earth, not for something is the new Supreme Sorcerer, but sheer strength is not synonymous with leadership and that will have to be won. The next MCU movie is the second “solo” tape of Doctor Strange, in this we will see what the doctor is capable of and if he is worthy of commanding the next legion of Avengers.

When is ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness’ released?

All the details of the sequel to Doctor Strange will be known on May 5, 2022. There are many things that Marvel has to tell us and they will surely have to do not only with the movies, but with the series that came out on Disney. For the moment we leave you the trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.