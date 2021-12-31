Marvel actor with the best love story in real life

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured couples of all kinds. Some were unforgettable like Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, Wanda and Vision, Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter or the new Peter Parker and MJ. But … what about real life? Do the actors also have movie stories? It is not easy to find a soul mate, but there is an interpreter of the Avengers who has a love story worthy of admiration.

We talk about Chris Hemsworth (38), the celebrity who gave life to Thor odinson from the beginning of the Infinity saga and who knew how to become one of the most iconic characters in the superhero franchise. On screen, we have seen him share scenes with Natalie Portman in the skin of Jane foster. A Norse god and a scientist were the keys to showing a romance as incredible as it was captivating. However, that is not his true love.

Your partner is Elsa Lafuente Medianu (45), who is artistically known under the name Elsa Pataky. It is about a talented Spanish actress with whom he has been married for 11 years in which they have gone through thousands of good moments. It all started with a blind date in early 2010, just as she was starting accent classes in Los Angeles. That teacher felt that they had too much in common and that they would make a good couple.

He was right. They met on the phoneThey decided to make an appointment in which the Spanish did not understand the Australian much. At that time, Pataky felt that they were not compatible: he was looking for a serious relationship and he was just beginning his career. According to him, for months the actor who plays Thor haunted her for months until she gave it a chance. And it was that same year that they decided to seal their love with a secret wedding on an island near Bali.

In 2012 his first daughter arrived, India Rose and, two years later, it was the twins’ turn Sasha and Tristan. In this way, they built their family that today lives in Australia and that proves to lead a dream life. Elsa assured Vogue: “Marriage puts a lot of pressure and we have strong personalities. It’s funny when people consider us a perfect match. We love eachother so much and we make this work”.