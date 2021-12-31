Martha Higareda had an embarrassing moment in front of Keanu Reeves in ‘Kings of the street’ – movie news

Journalist and fanatic. I can say that lyrics have always been my vocation: I am fascinated by the power that words have to tell fictitious and real stories.

In the movie ‘Kings of the Street’, actress Martha Higareda shared credits with Keanu Reeves, Forest Whitaker, Chris Evans, Hugh Laurie and Amaury Nolasco. And in front of all of them a large bear passed. We tell you more details about it.

The 38-year-old Mexican actress had a role in the film Owners of the street, from 2008, with the aforementioned histriones. And as he commented on talk shows like D-Generations Y Of everything a lot, which leads to the side of Yordi Pink via YouTube, in a scene with all of them was when he did the following bear.

According to the actress, its director, David Ayer, asked him to swim in a pool in a sensual way. After getting out of the pool, Reeves would give him a kiss and wrap her in a towel; her I would walk to where the rest of the cast was; would have a brief dialogue with Whitaker and, finally, he would sit next to the very Captain America.

“I kept walking and Keanu Reeves came over to give me a towel. Instead of giving it to me, he covered me with it and gave me a kiss on the forehead; ‘Why is everyone doing everything wrong?’“, he said in the program, next to Rosado.” So, it worked for me and I continued walking with the bikini. I approach the table where the Captain America, Dr. House (Laurie) and everyone. And all with a shocked face. So I couldn’t take it anymore and I said ‘hey, can you tell me what’s going on?’

And all in unison say to me, ‘you have a snot’… and I had given birth to a snot. Don muco, the kind that you take off and even shake your finger. It was horrible, I had it all the time because I swam and came out like a whale.

In that same clip, the actress points out that the protagonist of John Wick is a good person. “He’s super friendly, he likes to hang out with people, he’s super dedicated to the entire crew and to everyone,” he said. How are you? Quite a 360-degree experience, don’t you think?