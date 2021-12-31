“Manipulation”: Vin Diesel’s post that made Dwayne Johnson explode with fury

The public request Vin Diesel made to Dwayne Johnson a month ago, through an Instagram post, he awakened the illusion of the fans of Fast and Furious. Even more than two million of his followers gave him “likes” and other thousands celebrated his words through comments. Everyone liked the gesture less than its main recipient, who was angered not only by the low blows included in the text but also made public his indignation and treated his former friend as a manipulator .

Diesel’s intention with his words was clear: to get Johnson to participate in the tenth and eleventh film of the franchise Fast and Furious, which will mark the end of the saga. And for that, he used all the verbal and argumentative artillery that he found at hand. “My little brother Dwayne… The time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10″ Begins the text that the actor who composes Dominic Toretto published on November 7. “As you know, at home my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne. There isn’t a single party where you and they don’t send each other good wishes… But the time has come. The legacy awaits you ”.

The actor later mentions Paul Walker as “Pablo,” a nickname he used to affectionately call his co-star, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2013. “I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would make the best ending to “FastWhich is 10! I say it out of love… ”. At the end, Diesel aims directly at his goal: for Johnson to return. “ You must introduce yourself, do not leave the franchise truncated. You have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny ”.

Far from agreeing to his request, thousands of miles from even being excited, Johnson was quite annoyed by the words of his former partner. After keeping quiet for a month, the actor decided to also respond publicly to Diesel in an interview with CNN.

“ In June of last year I told Vin Diesel, directly and privately, that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words. I told him that I would always support the cast and always support the franchise to make it successful, but that there was no chance that it would return. ”, He explained.

Then, he spoke of the publication: “ Vin’s recent post was an example of his manipulation … We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding. I did not like that he put his children in, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out ”He continued, already angrier.

“My goal from the beginning was to finish my incredible journey with this incredible franchise of Fast and Furious with gratitude “, he continued his explanation, and marked the break, one more, which meant the posting of his already broken relationship with Diesel:” It is regrettable that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I trust the universe of Fast… and in his ability to deliver consistent results to the audience, and I really wish my former co-stars and team members the best of luck and success in the next chapter. ”, Completed the actor.

Johnson’s reaction to Diesel’s request is not striking. The relationship between the two Hollywood stars broke down in 2016, when they filmed the last movie in which they share a poster. Even after the premiere of the ninth film of Fast and Furious, Dwayne Johnson anticipated that he would never step into Hobbs’ shoes again.

The person in charge of confirming this information was the producer Hiram García, who declared during an interview with Collider that after shooting the eighth film, La Roca “made the firm decision to end his time in the saga Fast and Furious for obvious reasons “, in clear reference to the bad relationship between him and Vin Diesel, which made” filming a nightmare. “