Lucas Bravo, the obsession of ‘Emily in Paris’

When many wonder, with some disbelief, why the massive success of ‘Emily in Paris’, they seem to deliberately ignore the presence in the series of Lucas Bravo, actor not only with a sculptural physique, but also with a curious emotional capacity. In the first season of the Netflix hit, Bravo managed to make us feel bad about a talented chef (Gabriel) cheating on his adorable French girlfriend (Camille, Camille Razat) with an American newcomer to the city (the Emily of the title, Lily Collins). Question of vulnerability and sensitivity.

“On paper, Gabriel was simply the boy next door,” explains Bravo in a virtual junket prior to the premiere of the second season of the series. “But when he cast me for the role, Darren [Star, el creador] opted for a more vulnerable version. Furthermore, when I face a character, I always start from a place of love, from trying to understand him; I don’t know how to play someone I don’t love. And from that place of love, I made the entire journey to the root of Gabriel’s current situation: what are the scars and traumas that made him lose his values. “

On the kitchen side, Bravo did not have to travel too much: a while ago, when the offers as an actor had not yet rained, he had been a subchef in a restaurant in Paris. “When we shoot, I have a double for the kitchen scenes,” he explains. “But I insisted that my hands appear in the shot and connect the image with my face. I hate those shots in movies where you see someone play the piano and they film face and hands separately. I wanted to be the one to cut the leeks. [ríe]”. If it was a question of separating the guts, he had no problem delegating:”Gabriel cooks a lot of meat, but I am a vegetarian. I fought because he was too, but the writers really wanted to rely a lot on what we call ‘bourguignon’, traditional French cuisine“.

Son of the former professional footballer Daniel Bravo (and the singer Eva Bravo), this native of Nice is used to living in a different city from time to time. “Between January and March of this year, I lived in Lisbon, just because I felt like it. Right now you don’t have to be in Los Angeles and do tests there to get papers: everything is done via Zoom or through recordings that you make yourself “. That is, without leaving home, no need to do so, Bravo has managed to be featured in movies next to Isabelle huppert (‘Mrs. Harris goes to Paris’), Julia Roberts Y George Clooney (‘Ticket to paradise’) or the revelation of ‘Borat, next documentary film’, Maria bakalova (‘The honeymoon’). We will get tired of seeing Bravo. Well, many and many no.