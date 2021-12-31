“Love without barriers” is the best musical film of the year

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Maddie Ziegler, Ana Isabelle, Mike Faist, Reginald L. Barnes, Jamila Velazquez, Talia Ryder, Kevin Csolak , Paloma Garcia Lee, Mike Massimino, Jess LeProtto, Annelise Cepero, Arianna Rosario, Sean Harrison Jones, Sebastian Serra, Garett Hawe, Julian Elia, Jonalyn Saxer, Harrison Coll, Eloise Kropp, John Michael Fiumara, Jacob Guzman, David Guzman, Kyle Coffman, Kyle Allen, Jamie Harris, Curtiss Cook, Chryssie Whitehead, Ben Cook, Myles Erlick, Kathryn Grace, Nadia Quinn, Claudette Lalí, Ken Holmes.

Director: Steven Spielberg (ET, Saving Private Ryan, Jaws, Indian Jones)

Classification: “B”

Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite having affiliations with rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, fell in love in 1950s New York City. New version of the legendary musical ‘West Side Story’, to their Once an adaptation of a famous Broadway play, modernizing the story of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

Steven shows us once again why he is one of the best directors not only of his time, but one of the best of all time, by bringing a classic back and sometimes surpassing it in quality and history, and in this it is his first work by this director within the musical genre, the task of bringing back one of the greatest classics of his genre, was not an easy task at all and he placed himself at the height of this is simply a beautiful thing to see.

And it is that Spielberg has always known how to stand out in any genre that is put in front of him for something he has directed several of the greatest classics of the genres, such as: Jaws (Terror), ET (Science Fiction), Jurassic Park (Adventure, Fantasy ), Schindler’s List (Drama, War), Saving Private Ryan (Drama, War), Tin Tin (Animation), Munich (Drama), The War of the Worlds (Science Fiction), Indiana Jones (Adventure) among others And as almost always standing out with his exquisite work, but a genre that to date had resisted him or he did not feel ready to venture into this was the musical and with this new adaptation of this film he finally does and his work does not. it could have been better, easily delivering one of the best films of the year.

One of the greatest virtues that the film has is undoubtedly the great performances of practically its entire cast, but it is undoubtedly its female stars that stand out in this section, since both the young actress Rachel and the veteran Rita Moreno deliver exquisite performances worthy of Oscar, and it is a sadness that the only problem with this cast comes from its male protagonist Ansel since the actor never manages to live up to his role and character, but his greatest virtue really comes from a Spectacular montage and superb art production that will make an impact on anyone, as they manage with impeccable dexterity to transport us to the time and circumstances that our protagonists are experiencing without ever being boring and always giving a superb message about the Latino community and its importance. In the northern country, we add to this a dazzling soundtrack that makes this musical much more imposing and powerful.

Although his greatest virtue is undoubtedly his superb director, who once again shows us why he is the best director in the history of this industry and that at more than 70 years he is still unsurpassed.

In the end we are easily facing the best musical of the year, but the truth is that we are facing the best in years of its genre and a jewel of cinema.