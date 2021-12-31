Leonardo DiCaprio, wealth: how much is the fortune of the Hollywood actor | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Leonardo Dicaprio He is a famous Hollywood actor who has made countless movies and is also considered one of the most attractive men in the world. Due to his great work in the seventh art, he has been able to win important awards such as the “Golden Globes”, among others. In addition, he has managed to have a significant fortune that many would like.

Leonardo Dicaprio He started in the world of acting in the 90s where he participated in some television commercials, as well as in roles in series that were not very famous at that time.

Leonardo DiCaprio began participating in television commercials and series. (Photo: EFE)

However, it was in 1991 that a young man was seen Leonardo Dicaprio participating in the successful film “Critters 3” which was widely accepted by the public. The fame continued and would later star in “This Boy’s Life” where he had as co-stars Robert de Niro and Ellen Barkin.

With the passing of time he participated in other successful Hollywood productions that made him one of the most famous actors of all time. Likewise, the film that earned him great recognition around the world was “Titanic”.

Leonardo DiCaprio played Jack (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

He also received the BAFTA award for best actor after participating in the film “The Revenant” (2015); Another of his awards won are two Golden Globes for best actor in “The Aviator” and “The Revenant” (2004). His awards also include a “Golden Globe” for best actor in a comedy or musical for “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

HOW MUCH IS LEONARDO DICAPRIO’S FORTUNE?

There are countless movies he has made Leonardo Dicaprio during his career in Hollywood. This has also allowed the actor to obtain a considerable fortune, which has been increasing over the years.

According to information from El Heraldo, Leonardo Dicaprio made only 2.5 million dollars with the film “Titanic”. With that production that was one of the best films in the world, he was able to obtain important profits which amounted to 40 million dollars.

It should be noted that during 1995 and 2020 it has managed to earn more than 300 million dollars in royalties and salaries.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most important figures in Hollywood (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

But that’s not all, then, said medium also specifies that since it began in the world of acting, it has managed to have a fortune of more than 200 million dollars. Likewise, since 2010 it has managed to accumulate $ 260 million.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO’S IMPORTANT DONATION TO SAVE THE AMAZON

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio surprised the world by donating US $ 5 million to save the Amazon, ravaged by recent forest fires.

The Oscar winner’s donation was made through an eco-foundation called the Erath Alliance, which was created by him and philanthropists such as Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Seth.

Registration of major donations through the Amazon Forest Fund website. According to the actor, the money will be destined to “indigenous and other local communities that work to protect biodiversity and the sustainability of life in the Amazon against the fire that is currently devastating the region.”

Through his social networks, Leonardo DiCaprio started this campaign to save the “lung of the world” and explained that “100% of your donation will go to people who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon.”