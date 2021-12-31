Leonardo DiCaprio explains the importance of Don’t Look Up, the film of the moment

Recently Netflix presented its last major film premiere of 2021, Don’t look up. This new film from Oscar winner Adam McKay has become one of the most viewed movies on the platform in recent days. Criticism is divided, they are who celebrate the film Y who consider it boring and exaggerated. The truth is that in addition to being a satire and having an acid humor, Don’t Look Up saves an important message to reflect and act on.

Don’t look up gathers a huge cast of stars, where we find Jennifer Lawrence Y Leonardo Dicaprio for the main roles. Then they introduce themselves Meryl streep, Jonah hill, Rob morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott mescudi, Cate blanchett And till Chris Evans he has the luxury of making a cameo to remember.

The plot of the film counts as two astronomers Randall and Kate (Leo and Jennifer) discover that a huge asteroid is approaching Earth and yes, it is going to impact it. Faced with this delicate situation, both undertake the important mission of warning humanity what danger looms above. To begin your journey, you will need to communicate the situation to a unsympathetic president of the United States (Meryl Streep). The situation ends up being a complete disaster that between laughter and laughter is an important criticism of the consumer society and the dangerous advance of climate change on our planet.

To better explain the situation, Netflix presented a video with Leo DiCaprio in the lead. The actor, in addition to being talented, is a renowned activist what is in constant fight to warn the world of the danger of global warming produced by pollution, the overexploitation of natural resources and more scourges.

“If I were to discover Don’t Look Up in one sentence, it would be an analogy for modern culture and our inability to hear scientific truth.”, Leo begins recounting. In a space of almost 4 minutes, the Oscar winner details the situation of the World and how, in the same way as in the film, time is running out and catastrophe is more and more imminent.

We leave you below the video of Leo, do not stop watching it.