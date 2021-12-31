Leonardo DiCaprio, A-listers and billionaires have fun in St. Barts

Ads

Omi-what? COVID isn’t stopping stars from Leonardo DiCaprio to Dua Lipa, tycoons and billionaires from partying in St. Barts as usual over the holidays. Although there is a new essential equipment for the whole of the yacht: not a second helipad or a cryptographic ATM, but a COVID laboratory on board.

At the after-party to a UNICEF gala, stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kygo, Meek Mill, Mike Tyson, Cuba Gooding Jr, artist Alec Monopoly, Lil Baby and Dua Lipa partied at the club’s kings’ party Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol aboard the $ 150 million lux yacht Vava II.

“People were outside the dock area trying to get in for four hours,” says a spy.

Also spotted at the party was St. Barts regular billionaire business magnate Len Blavatnik, whose 73-meter yacht, $ 80 million Odessa 2, has been spotted in the area.

Earlier in the evening, Dylan Penn, Nina Agdal and models Jordan Barrett and Kylie Vonnahme saw Lipa take the stage at the LuisaViaRoma party for UNICEF at Eden Rock, where, according to a source, “tables cost up to $ 250,000 ».

Singer Dua Lipa performed at a party for Unicef. Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Billionaire WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum was also spotted. Koum has two ships on the island, the 181-foot Power Play and the $ 220 million Moonrise.

Other megayachts sighted include the $ 500 million Eclipse, owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, known for hosting epic New Year’s Eve parties that have seen performances by Prince and draw guests like Sir Paul McCartney.

The $ 182 million Le Grand Bleu of fellow Russian billionaire Eugene Schvidler, who reportedly won in a gamble with Abramovich in 2006, has also been seen in the area.

And of course there’s Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who has been photographed making out with his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez all over the island, including aboard a yacht.

The Eclipse yacht, the second largest in the world, owned by Roman Abramovich. Alamy Stock Photo

While, according to the CDC, there is a “low level of COVID-19 in Saint Barthelemy,” there is a navigator who could be of help if the numbers increase.

Scientist Jonathan Rothberg, winner of the National Medal of Technology and known for DNA sequencing, just introduced a rapid test called Detect. He is currently sailing in St. Barts aboard his yacht, the Gene Machine, which is equipped with its own COVID laboratory. Better to stand outside of City MD for four hours.

“He raised $ 110 million from undisclosed investors, brought in some employees, literally, and began researching what he hoped would be an efficient but effective way to test the novel coronavirus at home,” reads an article in the Washington Post about his I work on the yacht.

