Kubrick, 2021 the odyssey of a Vilafranca del Penedès cinema

Yesterday was a very sad day for Vilafranca del Penedès and the world of cinema. Yesterday was a sad day because the Kubrick closed its doors, the movie theater that for almost thirty years has exhibited the best and most popular exhibitions of the seventh art in the capital of Alt Penedès. “The Kubrick cinema is a space of identity with respect to the culture of the seventh art in Vilafranca. Reference room in the offer of cultural leisure in the Alt Penedès, both for its quality in programming and for its facilities,” says its page web, still active today. Yes, yesterday was a very sad day.

Commitment to the best cinema

Few people loved cinema as Francesc Olivella loved it. It was he who in 1968 founded (and presided over) the Vilafranca Cinema Club. Only two years later he received the Sant Jordi Award in 1970 at the Best Cinema Club of Catalonia. It was this same passion for the seventh art that led him to open the Bogart Cinemas (because there were two theaters) in Vilafranca del Penedès, obviously. That July 14, 1983 was screened in double session Dreams of a seducer by Herbert Ross with Woody Allen as the protagonist and Fame from Alan parker.

Room committed to auteur cinema; Over the years, in addition to showing the premieres of the moment, Olivella programmed series dedicated to the most relevant and influential filmmakers in history: Alfred Hitchcock, Billy wilder, Luchino visconti, Federico Fellini, Françoise Truffaut or Stanley kubrick (director from whom his next adventure would take the name), were some of the protagonists of these thematic sessions. A Bogart theater where Catalan cinema was also pampered with special care. Francesc Bellmunt, Antoni Ribas, Pere Portabella, Ventura Pons, Isabel Coixet and Rosa Vergés, among others, were the directors who passed through Vilafranca del Penedès to present their films.

The end

Olivella’s cinephile dream grew with the opening on August 26, 1994 of the Kubrick cinema. That evening the public could see Rapa Nui. The Bogart family, who had seen their work recognized with the National Film Award from the Department of Culture of the Generalitat for the Best Exhibition Hall outside the Barcelona metropolitan area in 1985, 1986 and 1991, and the Kubrick lived together until the close of the first in 2006. Two years later, Maria Olivella took over from her father and went to the front of the room at number 7 on Calle General Prim.

At a time when the cinema was shaken by piracy, first, mortally wounded by the irruption of the platforms, then and now finished off by the pandemic; Olivella tried everything to save her place: the Kubrick has been hers of festivals and they have organized short film samples, classic marathons, children’s morning … It has not been enough to safeguard it. Yesterday, at the end of the projection of the review of Steven spielberg from West side story, the credit titles reflected the legend ‘The end’ for the last time. They say they are closing because the situation is unsustainable. Yes, yesterday was a sad day.