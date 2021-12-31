Kim Kardashian reveals what she wears under the most daring dress for New Year’s Eve

That celebrity Kim Kardashian wears a black dress with a plunging neckline at the back should be nothing new. But when the opening of the back shows part of his red underwear, social networks raise his temperature, although some to applaud and others to criticize. The businesswoman has joined the trend of ‘Exposed thong’, which has taken over some red carpets where actresses in gala dresses show parts of their underwear.

The ex of Kanye West wore a Matthew Williams dress for Givenchy, in long black with a daring opening in the back that revealed part of her red thong, adopting the trend of several artists such as Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Jennifer López, among others, who have stripped their lower back. Different celebrities once again make underwear one more complement, through a controversial fashion that returns to the scene.

Although the artists, including Kim Kardashian, undoubtedly look fabulous, the criticism has not been so benevolent and has put in the eye of the hurricane the controversial trend of showing the panties with elegant outfits. Despite the fact that the publication of the 41-year-old businesswoman quickly filled with ‘likes’, with more than 4 million and 35 thousand comments, some fans have been disappointed as they consider the fashion vulgar. They ensure that the ‘Exposed thong’, far from “being sexy”, subtracts style and elegance from any woman.

Colorful thongs with embroidered or patterned edges became a fundamental part of “looks” in the 2000s.. Then it was the turn of the lace bras, with dark straps under white shirts, now, teaching lingerie is back in fashion, at least among the famous. The retro trend gained strength in those days when hip pants were synonymous with freedom and freshness. Now several design firms have incorporated thongs into dresses, to create the sexy fantasy of seeing a woman’s panties, which are actually part of the design.

Beyond the ‘Exposed thong’, Kim Kardashian is now possibly more concerned about her new neighbor. And is that Kanye West, father of his four children, invested a few million dollars in a one-story property, which is located right on the sidewalk in front of his old mansion, where his ex-wife currently lives with their children.. The house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The rapper paid $ 4.5 million.

Local media have reported that West bought the house to be close to his children, and that it is not another desperate move to get back with Kim Kardashian, although on several occasions the rapper has expressed interest in “reuniting his family.” , and has come to publicly ask the businesswoman to give her another chance. However, the relationship of the owner of ‘Skims’ with the comedian Pete Davidson is going from strength to strength, he was even invited to the family Christmas dinner with the mother of the Kardashians, Kris Jenner.