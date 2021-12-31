The famous socialites Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner get along the most phenomenal, recent days the youngest of the sisters showed off to her cute kitty, and now it’s True Thompson’s mom who shows they have the same pet.

Khloé and Kylie have added one more member to their respective families, baby Stormi Webster was very happy with him gift you most wanted at Christmas, and just a few days later everything seems to be that the taste has been infected.

You can read:

Khloé Kardashian copies Kylie Jenner in this way, they have both become a cute kitten puppy and it is the cutest, while the michi of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s sister poses in the most comfortable bed, kylie’s kitty walks on the belly of sweet waiting.

The only difference between the puppies is that Khloé’s cat is gray With hair attached to the body, the cat of the creator of Kylie Cosmetics has chosen one with fluffy hair and white with yellow spots.

Khloé Kardashian copies Kylie Jenner and now they have the same cute pet. Photo: Special



Khloé Kardashian surprises Kylie Jenner with a luxurious baby shower

Kylie Jenner is waiting for her second baby and her sister Khloé Kardashian has surprised her with a luxurious baby shower, to which very few people were invited.

Behind closed doors was the welcoming celebration of the kylie jenner babyEven the house was sealed perfectly so that no paparazzi leaked images or any information, so it was his closest family who leaked some details.

It is very likely that the baby even already has a name, but it will be until after his birth that all the images are made known, something that has been suspected, because despite being a celebrity, Kylie Jenner maintains this type of affairs very In private.

As with Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner will surely make a whole video in which she compiles the most important moments of the birth of her first baby, and even the announcement of the new expectation.

It may interest you: Foods that help to gain muscle mass and improve quality of life

For now we will see the growth of the new Kardashian family petsIf even Kim said she was in love with Kylie Jenner’s puppy and shared several videos of the kitten walking around the house.

Follow us on Soy Carmín’s TikTok for more content