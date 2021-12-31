Kawasaki shows its new autonomous cargo aircraft that is loaded and unloaded by robots

The aerial vehicle is powered by a supercharged Ninja H2R motorcycle engine, also manufactured by the Japanese company.

Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki recently announced the successful completion of prototype testing of its latest cargo transport unmanned aerial vehicle.

Christened the K-RACER-X1, it is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft designed to carry small loads. In addition to its fully autonomous flight capacity, it incorporates automated loading and unloading mechanisms, which do not require human intervention to board the aircraft.

In a statement, Kawasaki noted that the delivery robot that accompanies the aircraft was designed to perform “smooth and stable operations even on bumpy and bumpy roads” and was developed using the company’s expertise in robotics and the technologies behind it. off-road capabilities of your motorcycles.

The K-RACER-X1 adopts several improvements from the company’s 2020 flight-tested aircraft and is capable of carrying around 100 kilograms of payload, apart from loading and unloading mechanisms. The aircraft is powered by a supercharged Ninja H2R motorcycle engine, also manufactured by Kawasaki.