Katy Perry talks about never having won a Grammys

Katy Perry is on the cover of the new issue of the American magazine Variety. During the interview, he was asked about having sold 48 million equivalent units and accumulated 50 billion views of his songs.

However, despite these achievements, the pop singer has been unable to win any Grammy awards, which Katy says doesn’t really matter to her.

“I have been nominated 13 times … To be honest, I always use the numbers and they don’t lie. I’m fine with that. Everyone has an opinion and that’s wonderful, but numbers are numbers. Mathematics is sacred ”, reflected the 36-year-old singer.

The pop star also mentioned that he is always composing new music and is already “sculpting the next sculpture” in his spare time.

“There is a lot of love behind this. That’s the driving force, which is great, because I feel like I’ve written too much from the perspective of longing and wanting, and sometimes I feel like I’m not enough, ”he said. “Or I write these empowering songs to help me remember who I am. Now it is like a cloak of love. I’m excited, ”she added.

Katy Perry managed to get 1 million views on Spotify with her latest album, “Smile”. Now, the five albums that he has released in his career have surpassed that feat.

“Smile” was fueled by the song’s resurgence “Harleys In Hawaii”, which went viral on TikTok. As a result, demand for the track has increased on the music app, although it wasn’t a huge hit in 2019, when it was released.

Co-written and co-produced by Charlie Puth, many of the KatyCats (Katy Perry’s fandom) consider the track a success to no avail, as the singer didn’t do much work on the song.