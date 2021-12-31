Katy Perry and Alesso launch ‘When I’m Gone’: a dance song to dance | Music

Katy Perry he is in a great professional moment. The Californian has kicked off her residence in Las Vegas: Play. He has done it in style, leaving all the spectators with their mouths open. And is not for less! The pop star transforms into a doll that lives with all kinds of objects, transforming the stage into a room full of XXL elements. An authentic fantasy that Carlos Marco himself fell in love with!

But that’s not the only reason you have to toast Katy Perry this week. The diva says goodbye to 2021 in style, releasing a new song with one of the most requested DJs of the moment: Alesso.

The two artists have come together on the subject When i’m gone, a song that rescues the dance spirit with which the star surprised his fans on his album Witness. And the singer is a great admirer of this sound. Without going any further, this same year he released a remix of Resilient with Tïesto (and our dear Aitana) or that Electric dedicated to the Pokémon franchise.

For the lyrics, Katy has opted to tell a story of forgetfulness, of how the people who are part of our life at a certain moment never leave and remain living in our memories forever. A topic that he has already dealt with in songs like The One That Got Away or Part of me.

A video clip that will premiere on January 10

Although the song has already been released, to be able to enjoy this video clip we will have to wait until January 10. The singer and DJ will premiere it at the break of the CFB Play Off championship, the American football championship, which will be broadcast on television through the ESPN channel.

Of course, after the spectators see this video in scoop at the break, the rest of us mortals will be able to see it through digital platforms. And everything points to the fact that they have thrown the house out the window and we will have a super video!