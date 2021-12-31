Kardashian manager found dead in car

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian during a gala, in a file photo. Her manager, Angela Kukawski, was found dead inside her car and is suspected of being the victim of a femicide committed by her partner (Reuters)

Who was for years representative of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner and of multiple celebrities, was found dead inside a vehicle after being missing for days, according to the Los Angeles Police.

Angela Kukawski, 55 years old and mother of five children, had been reported missing in Sherman Oaks on December 22, according to police authorities. As a consequence of the fact, her boyfriend Jason Barker (49 years) was arrested and the case is being investigated as femicide .

The macabre discovery inside the car was made by police officers in If my Valley, California. According to the first expert studies, the cause of death of the victim was due to head injuries and strangulation.

Kukawski he was the commercial manager of the emporium that Kris jenner and his daughters have established in the last decade came to represent big stars such as Ye (before Kayne west), Nicki minaj Y Offset, among others.

According to early police speculation, Barker would have murdered his partner in his residence and then put his body in her vehicle and transferred her to If my Valley, near the house of a relative to make believe that it had been a casual crime.

The victim had worked for years at the reputed firm Boulevard Managemant, as confirmed by the news network NBC The Angels. That agency specializes in financial management services for celebrities, including high-ranking athletes. From there, Kukawski She had a great career that led her to rub shoulders with the most recognized stars of entertainment and show business.

After hearing the tragic news, the sisters’ family Kardashian issued a statement lamenting the femicide. “It will be sorely missed. We send our sincere condolences to his family and our love at this difficult time.”, Said the brief writing.

Nicki Minaj He also expressed his mourning over the murder of Kukawski, through Instagram: “Hardworking, reliable, the sweetest person I have ever met. You didn’t deserve this, Angela! I am heartbroken for your children. Rest in peace”.

Barker, the alleged femicide, is in jail in Go Nuys, having been imposed a bail of three million dollars as reported by the program Today. Meanwhile, on January 12 he has scheduled his first appointment with the court, as reported Telemundo.

