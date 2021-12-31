Julia Roberts: this is how her 17-year-old twins are TODAY

The actress Julia Roberts 54-year-old is one of the most established artists in Hollywood and although her career in the entertainment world is already consolidated, she does not stop working for a minute, she also makes contact sporadically with her fans from all over the world through social networks.

Julia Roberts. Source: Terra file

For his more than 9 million followers from all latitudes, Julia Roberts She shares previews of her work, common causes she works on and her best looks every time she goes through the red carpet for the presentation of a movie for which she was summoned.

Now, Julia Roberts, He turned to the camera’s social network to share a photo of his twins when they were barely days old and along with the emotional postcard, the actress wrote. “17 of the sweetest years of life” and garnered more than 700 thousand likes and thousands of comments congratulating her on her role as a mother.

Julia Roberts and her newborns. Source: instagram @juliaroberts

Hazel and Phinnaeus are the names of the twins that Julia Roberts had on November 28, 2004, with the director Danny Moder, whom he married in 2002. Moder also did the same on the camera’s social network and wrote: “These troublemakers … They turn 17 today. Thank you for helping me with parenthood.”

Julia’s twins. Source: instagram @modermoder

Regarding the features of the twins, Hazel is very blonde and has blue eyes, while Phinn is red-haired and green-eyed. They share family life with their other brother, named Henry who was born in 2007 and is currently 14 years old. The three of them have fun playing soccer, biking and tending the organic garden.